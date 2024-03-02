Former WWE superstar Chris Masters threatens to lock in signature move on 'tweaker'

Former WWE Superstar Chris Masters just threatened to put his signature submission move on a "tweaker."

The Masterpiece is most known for his two stints with WWE. He made his debut in 2005 and became famous for his Master Lock Challenge. He had a two-year run before getting released six days after failing the company's Substance Abuse and Drug Policy for a second time.

After two years on the independent circuit, Masters was signed back by WWE. He remained in the lower mid-card and was reduced to a comedy character. He famously made his pecs dance to the delight of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne. He was released again in August 2011.

Chris Masters still wrestles and is currently signed to the National Wrestling Alliance. But when he's not wrestling, Masters is doing good deeds for his neighborhood.

In a post on his Instagram stories, Masters shared how he's watching a 'tweaker" and will not hesitate to put him on the Master Lock if the situation arises. A 'tweaker' is someone who uses crystal meth.

"This is so funny that I'm sitting here in my car because upon leaving, I saw some tweaker enter the neighborhood," Masters said. "Now, I was just thinking about it. I guess, I'm unofficially neighborhood watch. Watch out. You come over here, you might get yourself a Master Lock. I just don't trust him so I'll watch him."

Chris Masters opens up about his pill addiction in WWE

In his first stint with WWE, Chris Masters suffered from pill addiction and had to take some time off around May 2006 to go to rehab. Masters returned three months later looking leaner and credited the rehab for saving his life in a post on Instagram.

"After nearly three months off to kick a bad prescription pill addiction that almost killed me, I returned," Masters wrote. "I felt pretty good about myself, but all anyone else could focus on was that I was about 15 lbs. lighter. The fact is I would've kept most of that weight on if I hadn't decided to go out on a jog every morning on an empty stomach."

He added:

"When you' ve had an addiction it can be hard to get pleasure like you once did out of anything. Takes Time!! All I knew was the closest I felt to being normal was after that morning run. My weight and the size of arms just weren't a priority, preventing myself from being yet another wrestler to die young was."

