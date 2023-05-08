Carlito's former WWE tag team partner pens heartfelt message following return at Backlash

Carlito shocked the WWE Universe when he returned to his former employer's promotion during arguably the match of the night at Backlash - the San Juan Street Fight between Damian Priest and Bad Bunny.

The crowd ate up the former United States Champion's involvement in the bout. This was Carlito's first appearance at a WWE event since the Royal Rumble 2021 and the RAW after (where he teamed up with Jeff Hardy in a winning effort against Elias and Jaxson Ryker), which unfortunately happened without a live crowd during the pandemic.

Carlito's former WWE tag team partner, Chris Masters, is pumped up that the Puerto Rican star has finally resurfaced. Masters seems genuinely happy for his friend as the latter received a humungous reaction from the fans in attendance. The 44-year-old star has even spiked up views online, creating some impressive statistics.

Here's what Chris Masters penned for his former tag team partner:

"I’ve literally watched @Litocolon279 comeback from last night about 50 times. So happy he had that moment considering his comeback at the Rumble had no live crowd. Honestly, I didn’t even realize how fired up I’d be about another man’s return," he wrote.

Did Chris Masters and Carlito win WWE's tag team gold?

For those unaware, Chris Masters and Carlito formed a tag team in late 2005, during which they had an impressive run, albeit briefly, against main event superstars such as Shawn Michaels, Kurt Angle and John Cena.

The duo even competed in the New Year's Revolution 2006 pay-per-view inside the Elimination Chamber, managing to eliminate both Kane and Shawn Michaels before Carlito turned on Masters and eliminated him.

Ultimately, John Cena won the battle before he himself fell to Edge, marking the first-ever Money in the Bank cash-in. While Edge's first world title win and the historic significance of the moment did overshadow the chamber match, it was a very impressive contest that has plenty of rewatch value.

Today In WWE History @TodayInWWEHist1 At New Years Revolution 2006 from Albany, John Cena def. Kurt Angle & Carlito & Kane & Chris Masters & Shawn Michaels in Elimination Chamber to retain WWE Championship At New Years Revolution 2006 from Albany, John Cena def. Kurt Angle & Carlito & Kane & Chris Masters & Shawn Michaels in Elimination Chamber to retain WWE Championship https://t.co/KnpCBISkxK

Carlito and Masters continued their tag team run, leading to a WrestleMania 22 match against then-World Tag Team Champions Kane and The Big Show. After failing to win gold, the duo split up and faced each other at Backlash, where Carlito picked up the victory over Chris Masters.

