Former WWE Superstar Dango clarifies his earlier retirement tweet

Former WWE Superstar Dirty Dango wants to clear up any misunderstandings about his future.

Dango, who wrestled from 2006 to 2021 with WWE and their developmental territories, rose to prominence with the company as Fandango. Since his release from World Wrestling Entertainment, he has made appearances for the NWA and on the indie circuit.

In March of this year, he posted a now deleted tweet that simply said: “I’ll be stepping away from the ring in a couple of months. Goodbye forever.” Most news outlets reported that Dango was done with sports entertainment for good, but that appears to no longer be the case.

AML Wrestling @AMLWrestling



6/26/22



Benton Convention Cntr

Winston-Salem, NC



Meet The ’s at 3pm

1st Match at 4pm



🎟 on sale NOW @DirtyDangoCurty …fka Fandango in WWE…makes his AML Wrestling debut at Battle Scars6/26/22Benton Convention CntrWinston-Salem, NCMeet The’s at 3pm1st Match at 4pm🎟 on sale NOW amlwrestling.com/tickets 🕺@DirtyDangoCurty…fka Fandango in WWE…makes his AML Wrestling debut at Battle Scars6/26/22Benton Convention CntrWinston-Salem, NCMeet The ⭐️’s at 3pm1st Match at 4pm🎟 on sale NOW amlwrestling.com/tickets https://t.co/wqpJSJuout

In a recent interview with the Dropkick Podcast, the former NXT tag team champion said that he is scheduled for an upcoming surgery on his knee. He also wanted to clear up any misconceptions on his previous statement:

“First of all, I just want to get rid of Twitter in general. It’s a very negative platform,” Dango said. "It’s kind of my own fault for just reading the comments. It’s good if you want to build your brand … I’m getting surgery this summer on my knee. I never really said I was retiring; I said I’m gonna step away for a little while, but of course, the dirt sheets picked it up and said I was." [3:03 - 3:30]

"I kind of get a kick out of it. I’m gonna get surgery on my knee, it’s been bothering me for about a year and a half now, and then kind of re-evaluate this summer. I’m gonna take the summer off and spend it with my girl and my dogs and see where we are at, man. Wrestling ain’t going anywhere, you know?” [3:33 - 3:49]

It will be interesting to see if Dango makes a television appearance any time soon.

Dango was embraced by WWE Universe after WrestleMania 29 debut

Performing as Fandango, the 38-year-old grappler found limited success in WWE. He was sometimes criticized by fans and the media for failing to live up to his potential.

However, he did have a few highlights sprinkled here and there during his tenure. The most notable being in his debut match at WrestleMania, defeating Chris Jericho in a shocking upset.

👑𝔸𝕕𝕒𝕞 𝔾𝕠𝕝𝕕𝕓𝕖𝕣𝕘👑 @adamgoldberg28 Only fandango can say he beat Chris Jericho at wrestlemania in his first match on the main roster Only fandango can say he beat Chris Jericho at wrestlemania in his first match on the main roster https://t.co/SIuLdQ85sw

It was not to be, unfortunately, and soon he went from being a singles hopeful to a full-time tag team performer. Teaming with Tyler Breeze as Breezango, the pair were mostly relegated to being comedy acts on the main roster. However, the 'Fashion Police' were able to capture the NXT Tag Team Championship upon returning to the brand.

Dango didn't mention whether he would pursue a spot in AEW, or if he would make an attempt to return to WWE. Nothing has been rumored or reported yet. Sportskeeda will have updates as they become available.

What did Bret Hart think of AEW doing a tournament to honor his brother? We asked the Hitman here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far