Former WWE Superstar Darren Drozdov's family establishes a scholarship fund in his honor

Darren Drozdov, unfortunately, passed away on Friday, June 30, at the age of 54, and his family has established a scholarship foundation in his honor.

The former WWE Superstar served football in the NFL and had a distinctive career in the Stamford-based company as Puke. He was the unofficial third member of the Legion of Doom alongside Animal and Hawk. He then partnered with Key and Prince Albert.

The 54-year-old's career was bitterly cut short after he landed awkwardly on a powerbomb during a contest against D'Lo Brown in October of 1999. He never walked again after the incident. After sustaining the injury, he worked for WWE as a writer and columnist.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Drozdov's family is establishing a scholarship fund at his former school, Oakcrest High School in Mays Landing, NJ. Instead of flowers or other contributions, the family has requested contributions to the Darren Drozdov Scholarship Fund.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Drozdov's family is setting up a scholarship fund for athletes at Darren's alma mater, Oakcrest High School in Mays Landing, NJ. In lieu of flowers or other donations, the Drozdov family is accepting donations to the Darren Drozdov Scholarship Fund.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson poured his heart out after Darren Drozdov's sudden passing

Many WWE and NFL fans, like Dwayne Johnson, offered sympathies on social media after the passing of the 54-year-old. The XFL co-owner turned to Twitter to express his condolences following Drozdov's death.

The Rock reflected on his many WWE matches with Drozdov, also known as “Droz," in the company. He also mentioned their conversations and expressed his affection for his loved ones.

“Man I’m so sorry to hear one of our ring brothers has passed away. Darren Drozdov aka Droz. We wrestled on a lot of cards together. Such an awesome dude. Great personality and great wrestling talent. We always talked about football and fishing. Sending love, strength, mana and light to his family. RIP brother,” Johnson wrote.

Although his career was cut short by injury, Droz cherished each day to the fullest until the end. Following Drozdov's death, Sportskeeda Wrestling extends prayers to his loved ones, family, and fans.

