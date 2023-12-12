Former WWE Superstar details his battle with addiction

A former WWE Superstar has opened up about his struggles with addiction.

There have been countless people in the world of professional wrestling that have faced addiction. There have been those such as Jake "The Snake" Roberts who have overcome their vices, but there are far too many talented people who have not been able to do so.

Ricardo Rodriguez, likely best known for his time as Alberto Del Rio's ring announcer, has released a new documentary about his recovery. Rodriguez struggled with drugs and alcohol while he was in WWE and has completed several treatments in rehab to stay sober.

The film is titled Night of Recovery and features former WWE stars Ricardo Rodriguez, Fandango (Curtis Hussey), and Shannon Moore. You can check out Night of Recovery on Amazon Prime by clicking here:

"Super excited to announce that our Night of Recovery event from Lancaster, Pa is now on #AmazonPrime. Alongside @TheShannonBrand And @DirtyDangoCurty we got to share our stories of #addiction and our road to #Recovery. @blueprints4AR #WeCanRecover"

Ricardo Rodriguez on why he believes WWE star Dominik Mysterio is a better heel than MJF

Ricardo Rodriguez recently picked The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio for Sportskeeda's Heel of the Year award.

AEW World Champion MJF is currently portraying a babyface character on AEW television as the mysterious The Devil character continues to interfere with his title reign. Dominik Mysterio is still a heel on WWE RAW and gets booed out of the building whenever he tries to speak during a promo by The Judgment Day.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted podcast earlier this year, Ricardo Rodriguez explained that he would find himself cheering for MJF, which is not the definition of a heel. Rodriguez added that he never felt compelled to cheer for Dominik Mysterio, and that is why he picked him as Sportskeeda Wrestling's Heel of the Year:

"At first, I wanted to say MJF, but there was a point where I was actually cheering for him. This is something that it could probably stir up some mixed reactions or whatever. A heel that gets cheered is not a heel. So, I've caught myself singing to Jericho's theme as he's coming out. So that would, to me, rule him out as a 'heel' because I'm cheering for him, and I'm singing along. But the only one that I've probably, legitimately have been like, 'Man, f*** this guy,' in a kind way, was probably Dominik because the other ones, I've found myself cheering for them." [21:00 – 23:11]

Ricardo Rodriguez departed WWE in 2014 but has been keeping busy on the independent wrestling scene ever since. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Rodriguez in the world of professional wrestling.

