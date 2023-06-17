Former WWE Superstar explains weird gimmick, says it wasn't challenging enough

Former WWE Superstar Erick Rowan, now known as Erick Redbeard on the independent circuit, finally explained his weird cage gimmick from back in 2019.

Rowan began carrying a cage wrapped in old cloth and squashing opponents in November 2019 on SmackDown. The creature inside the cage would often bite the star, who would then take his frustration out on his opponents. It was later revealed that the creature was an animatronic giant spider, he was ultimately released in 2020 as part of the COVID-19 budget cuts.

In an exclusive interview with Wrestling Headlines, Redbeard opened up about the horrible gimmick. He explained that WWE was effectively telling him to not talk and do something that doesn't make any sense.

"It's mostly just developing your character and letting people know who you are and who you wanna be portrayed as, as whatever character you are portraying no matter what storyline you have," Redbeard said. "And at times you'll be given a storyline and they say, 'Don't talk' and 'Do this thing that makes no sense.' And it's not challenging and it obviously doesn't like give you that adrenaline when you go out in front of the crowd that you should be having." (h/t Wrestling Headlines)

Erick Redbeard would return to the independent circuit after his release from WWE. He also made two appearances for AEW in late 2020 after Brodie Lee's death and in 2022 in a feud against the House of Black.

Erick Redbeard loved teaming up with Daniel Bryan during their short WWE run together

When Daniel Bryan was the WWE Champion, he formed an interesting partnership with Erick Rowan at the Royal Rumble. They even won the SmackDown Tag Team Championships and had a 68-day title run.

Rowan, who now goes by Erick Redbeard, recently told Wrestling Headlines that he appreciates the "rub" that Bryan gave him during their time together. He also liked that the current AEW star vouched for him to look dominant.

"Anytime that I was told not to take the pinfall, that was not the office, that was Bryan," Redbeard said. "Bryan wanted me to look strong, to look dominant because it only helped him with his heel character. And you know, I'll be thankful for him for that rub for a while. But, you know, believe it or not, they didn't want me to be that dominant. It was and to, to his credit and his mind in the business. Like he was smart enough to, you know, pitch for me for things so I appreciate that." (h/t Wrestling Headlines)

Redbeard even got the biggest win of his wrestling career after breaking up with Bryan. He defeated Roman Reigns in a No Disqualification match at Clash of Champions with the help of the returning Luke Harper.

What was your favorite Erick Rowan/Erick Redbeard moment in WWE? Share your answers in the comments section below.

