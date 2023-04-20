Former WWE Superstar has five-word reaction to Randy Orton nearly injuring him at major event 6 years ago

Randy Orton has done some despicable things throughout his career, and that includes nearly injuring Sunil Singh at WWE Backlash 2017.

Samir and Sunil Singh, known as The Bollywood Boyz, aligned themselves with Jinder Mahal in April 2017. The brothers helped Mahal win several matches throughout his reign as the WWE Champion.

During a match between Randy Orton and Jinder Mahal at Backlash 2017, The Bollywood Boyz continued to interfere in the contest. This prompted The Viper to take care of them for good.

He dropped Sunil Singh on the announce table in a spot that did not go too well. Singh landed on his neck and nearly injured himself in the process. Orton’s reaction right after dropping Sunil showed that the move did not turn out the way he expected it to.

The younger member of The Bollywood Boyz took to Twitter to react to a tweet sent out by the official WWE Twitter handle.

"This moment will live forever," Sunil wrote.

Check out the tweet below:

Thankfully, Sunil did not suffer an injury from the botch. Instead, it helped boost The Bollywood Boyz’s popularity as the spot became an instant hit. Jinder Mahal went on to win his first WWE Championship.

Randy Orton wants John Cena to induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame

Randy Orton has kept his personal life under wraps for most of his WWE career. However, he has discussed who should induct him into the Hall of Fame with his wife Kim.

During an episode of the Wives of Wrestling podcast, Kim disclosed that her husband once discussed who should induct him into the Hall of Fame. They both agreed that John Cena should be the one to do the honors. The Viper also addressed Cena during an interview with TMZ, asking him to attend his Hall of Fame ceremony if he had some time off from Hollywood.

Kim disclosed that The Cenation Leader texted her husband to assure him he would never miss the moment:

"John texted him [Randy] a couple of days later and goes, 'If I was on Mars, I'd make sure that I would be there for that for my friend,'" she said.

Kim also revealed that John Cena is one of Randy Orton’s closest friends.

"Randy doesn't have many close people, but John [Cena] is one of them. And anytime any one of them do anything, they are always like reaching out to each other," she added.

It would be interesting to see if both men induct each other into the Hall of Fame down the line. They have had some of the most memorable rivalries in the history of the company.

