"All the right things to what makes wrestling magic"- five-time WWE Women's Champion heaps praise on Charlotte Flair

Former WWE Superstar Mickie James believes Charlotte Flair is a cut above other wrestlers, male or female.

Hardcore Country made history at the Royal Rumble on Saturday night as she became the first Impact Knockouts Champion to compete in a WWE ring. James entered the 30-Woman Rumble Match at #20 and eliminated Michelle McCool before being tossed out by WWE Hall of Famer Lita.

Reflecting on the over-the-top elimination bout during the latest episode of GAW TV, Mickie stated that she liked the interaction between Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair towards the end. Mickie was also full of praise for The Queen, who entered the Rumble match as Smackdown Women's Champion.

"I thought the whole thing with her [Ronda Rousey] and Ashley [Charlotte] at the end was kind of cool. It was obviously a big deal for Charlotte to enter herself as the champion in the Rumble. It was the first time that had ever been done, either."

The five-time WWE Women's Champion continued to praise Charlotte, calling her one of the best wrestlers she has ever seen in her life.

"I watch Ashley out there and I’m going to be honest, she is one of the best wrestlers I have ever seen in my life, male or female. Watching her in the ring and when I went back to watch Rumble, and say what you will but she operates on a different level. Everything matters. Every moment, her facials are always on point, she takes her time, she doesn’t rush, she breathes. All the right things to what makes wrestling magic. You need that constant in the ring with the people that can then go and do all this other crazy shit to balance the whole thing out," James added. (H/T- Fightful)

411 Wrestling @411wrestling Mickie James Praises Charlotte Flair For Royal Rumble Performance, Says She’s One of The Best Wrestlers She’s Ever Seen 411mania.com/wrestling/mick… Mickie James Praises Charlotte Flair For Royal Rumble Performance, Says She’s One of The Best Wrestlers She’s Ever Seen 411mania.com/wrestling/mick… https://t.co/VQGFalgVXr

Charlotte Flair had the most eliminations in the 2022 WWE Women's Royal Rumble match

Charlotte Flair entered the 2022 Royal Rumble as a titleholder so that she could choose her own opponent at WrestleMania. However, The Queen did not reign supreme this time, as she was eliminated by a returning Ronda Rousey.

While Charlotte may not have been able to win the marquee battle royal for a record second time, she definitely set some records along the way.

The 13-time women's champion was the last person to be eliminated from the bout and tossed out five other women on her way to the top two, which was the highest for the night.

Charlotte Flair also holds the record for the overall highest number of eliminations in a match with a total of 15. She is reported to be facing Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 38.

Also Read Article Continues below

What do you think of Mickie James' comments about Charlotte Flair? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

AJ Styles vs. Edge? Sign us up. More details right here.

Edited by Ryan K Boman