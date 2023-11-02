Former WWE Superstar had immense talent and "a great look" despite not winning any championships, says Vince Russo (Exclusive)

While WWE has had several iconic superstars on its roster over the years, some have not gotten their flowers in the form of championships. For instance, Vince Russo believes an Attitude Era veteran was a great addition to the company despite not winning any titles during his time there.

The veteran in question is none other than Don Callis. While he is currently managing a heel faction in AEW, he had a stint in the Stamford-based promotion back in the 1990s. Brought in as a member of the Truth Commission faction, he quickly took over as the leader of the group. His run as the Jackyl, despite not yielding any titles, was a major factor in establishing his prowess on the mic.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo gave his stamp of approval regarding Don Callis' talent. While talking about Jackyl's WWE run, he stated:

"He was talented, the Jackyl, he was. He had a great look, very talented... very smart." [2:00-2:12]

Vince Russo also commented on the former WWE talent's current run in AEW

Don Callis is still adept at garnering heat in the business on screen, as is evident from his actions in AEW. His promos almost always have a heavy reaction from fans, who boo him loud enough to drown out his words.

Callis' interactions on the mic have also been compared to that of Dominik Mysterio's, who also gets a lot of fan reactions. However, Vince Russo has pointed out a major difference between the presentation of the two companies during an episode of Legion of Dynamite on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge:

"I wanna make one thing perfectly clear: when [Don] Callis was cutting his promo, he was getting as much heat as Dominik [Mysterio] gets. The difference was, and you could see is I'm telling you guys, watch the two shows back to back, they weren't lowering Callis' mic, that's the difference."

The success of his current run in AEW is yet another testament to the former WWE superstar's talent. Fans will have to stay tuned to see what is next for Don Callis down the line.

