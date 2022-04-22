The late Umaga to make debut in WWE 2K22

WWE Games recently shared that late WWE Superstar Umaga will make his video game debut on the latest WWE 2K22.

Umaga wasn't featured in any previous WWE 2K video games. Recently, as part of the post-launch DLC packs, WWE Games added the late Yokozuna as a playable character in WWE 2K22. Additionally, Rikishi, Omos, Ronda Rousey, Doudrop, Kacy Catanzaro, and many more will be part of the upcoming Banzai Pack DLC, launching on April 26. The DLC will be a part of the Season Cross, granting players access to celebrity characters like Logan Paul and Machine Gun Kelly:

"The ‘Samoan Bulldozer’ Umaga is making his debut in the #WWE2K22 Banzai DLC Pack dropping 4/26!" tweeted WWE Games.

#WWE2K22 @WWEgames The ‘Samoan Bulldozer’ Umaga is making his debut in the #WWE2K22 Banzai DLC Pack dropping 4/26! The ‘Samoan Bulldozer’ Umaga is making his debut in the #WWE2K22 Banzai DLC Pack dropping 4/26! https://t.co/LssdH0E3Cv

The two-time Intercontinental Champion was an intensely feared heel on RAW during his time in WWE. Umaga briefly had a stint with TNA and AJPW from 2003 to 2005. The Samoan Bulldozer was notably known as Mr. Vince McMahon's representative in the Battle of the Billionaires against Bobby Lashley, who represented celebrity guest Donald Trump at WrestleMania 23. He also feuded with John Cena in 2007.

Solo Sikoa tweets about Umaga's addition to WWE 2K22

NXT star Solo Sikoa recently tweeted about his late uncle Umaga's character being introduced in the latest WWE 2K22 game.

Solo Sikoa, a member of the famous Anoaʻi family, is Hall of Famer Rikishi's youngest son and the brother of SmackDown Tag Team Champions, The Usos. On an episode of NXT 2.0 in January this year, Sikoa paid homage to The Samoan Bulldozer by wearing similar tribal face paint his uncle wore in WWE.

Sikoa debuted at NXT Halloween Havoc last year amidst a segment with LA Knight and Grayson Waller. Before joining the NXT performance center, Sikoa trained at his father's KnokX Pro Wrestling in California in 2018.

WWE 2K22 features 28 new playable characters and comes with a nWo 4-Life Digital Edition of WWE 2K22. WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio is featured on the cover of the packaging.

What do you think of Umaga's character being introduced in WWE 2K22? Let us know in the comments below!

