"I really hate it here, why would I continue doing this?" - Jazzy Gabert reveals that she begged WWE to move her due to bullying

Jazzy Gabert had a terrible time during her time on the WWE roster.

The German wrestler first competed in the company in 2017. Eventually, she would join NXT UK in 2019 before leaving the promotion entirely the next year.

Gabert, who now competes under the name "Alpha Female", was the latest guest on Cafe De Rene to speak about a variety of subjects. While discussing her time in NXT UK, Gabert revealed that it was a horrible experience full of bullying and people trying to purposely hurt her in the ring.

"Then I ended up in NXT UK in the UK, so I had to go to London a lot of times and I didn’t like it, actually I hated it," Jazzy Gabert revealed. "It was the worst thing I ever done in my life. It was horrible, I got really badly bullied and people would to try to hurt me and they would on purpose go for my neck. Then I asked when my contract one year later, when we had another contract talks I asked, ‘can I go to America, please to the Performance Center in America?’ they said no. I said what about [if we] raise the money, and they said no. So I said ‘ok, if there’s no improvement and I really hate it here, why would I continue doing this?’" (H/T eWrestlingNews)

Jazzy Gabert on a woman in NXT UK bullying her over not fully understanding English

Jazzy Gabert went on to detail some of the bullying experiences based on her time there, ranging from people running away from her when it was time to do team exercises to purposely targeting her injured neck. One of the most disturbing examples she gave was someone purposely giving her difficult words to use in a promo that she didn't understand just to embarrass her in front of everyone.

"One day we had an exercise where we had to write a promo for another person. I won’t mention her name, but what she did was like what the hell?" Jazzy Gabert said. "So I write a really nice promo for her, and I was really excited – So I gave it to her, then I get my sheet [from her] and I’m seeing English words I’ve never seen in my life, like English is my second language.

"So this promo was full of words I’ve never heard in my life, and I’m like ‘I can’t do this promo, like I can’t’, and I start crying because I am stupid. And, I’m standing in front of all these people and I’m so embarrassed because I can’t do it. It was just so embarrassing for me and I see the [the promo writer] smile on their face, and like in wrestling you should support each other – especially girls so why would you do that?"

