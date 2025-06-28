Former WWE Superstar Jinder Mahal gets married

By Israel Lutete
Modified Jun 28, 2025 07:08 GMT
Jinder Mahal is a former WWE star (Image via WWE.com)
Jinder Mahal is a former WWE star (Image via WWE.com)

Jinder Mahal recently reunited with his former 3MB teammates, Drew McIntyre and Heath Slater, for a very special occasion. The Maharaja has officially tied the knot.

The 38-year-old star shocked the world in 2017 when he defeated Randy Orton to win the WWE Championship. He made history by becoming the first person of Indian descent to capture the biggest prize in the wrestling industry. He is also recognized as the 50th WWE Champion.

Jinder Mahal took to Instagram to share a photo of his reunion with Drew McIntyre and Heath Slater at his wedding.

"3 Man Barat! #ourbigfatdhesiwedding," he wrote.
You can check out the post below:

Vince Russo believes Jinder Mahal looked like a million bucks as WWE Champion

Speaking on the Writing with Russo podcast on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Vince Russo stated that Jinder Mahal looked like money as WWE Champion, and that the company dropped the ball on him:

"I don't care what anybody says, and I will say this till the end of time, Jinder was money. And when they put that belt on him, he did everything they told him to do. He was money, he's a smart dude. He looked like a million bucks. They dropped the ball miserably on that," said Russo.
He added:

"It goes back to... it felt real, right? He's Canadian, I believe, but he has Indian roots. So he has those types of roots that come with that. And calling himself the Modern Day Maharaja, growing his hair out, looking like a king. He looked like royalty. He was built like royalty. He got in the best shape of his life to that point, and he really committed to the spot before the spot even occurred. That's just good work ethic. That's a good business sense, man," he said.
Jinder also held the 24/7 Championship and United States Championship during his time in WWE.

