Former WWE Superstar who John Cena thought was a future WrestleMania main eventer threw "EVERYTHING" away, according to international megastar

John Cena once picked a young WWE star as a future WrestleMania main eventer. Ice Cube’s son O’Shea Jackson Jr. recently took to social media to react to a post about the former WWE star, who wasted his potential.

O’Shea Jackson Jr., known by the stage name OMG, is the oldest son of Ice Cube. He portrayed his father in his feature film debut, Straight Outta Compton. He shared his thoughts about Velveteen Dream recently.

A fan took to Twitter to react to a post asking the community what they believed is the biggest “What If” in wrestling. The fan responded that John Cena saw Velveteen Dream as a future WrestleMania main eventer, but the 28-year-old dropped the ball with his antics.

O’Shea reacted to the post about John Cena’s handpicked star. He stated that Velveteen threw away everything because of his behavior.

Here is what O’Shea Jackson Jr. wrote:

"Velveteen threw everything. EVERYTHING away. If you know you kno [sic]," he wrote

Check out his post below:

O’Shea has made a name for himself on television, in the music industry, and on the silver screen. He’s one of the young stars in entertainment who will likely become a big deal in the coming years.

He is an avid wrestling fan who has appeared on Talk Is Jericho (Episode 305). Ice Cube’s son knows what he’s talking about, especially when he is commenting on something Cena foresaw years ago.

WWE megastar John Cena held Velveteen Dream in high regard

The Dream worked in WWE from 2015 to 2021. He made a name on NXT during that time and won the North American Championship once.

He had several entertaining rivalries with top names like Adam Cole, Johnny Gargano, and Ricochet. John Cena was once asked who he would like to face among the pool of Adam Cole, Ricochet, and Velveteen Dream. The 16-time world champion picked The Purple Rainmaker as a potential opponent.

"My answer is going to upset some people but I would rather face Velveteen Dream…You know in those Star Wars movies with the Jedi and he says something like, 'I think that is the One.' I got that odd, mental and great feeling about Velveteen Dream," Cena said.

In recent months, Cena has put over young stars like Austin Theory and Grayson Waller. The former WWE star could have been one of the recipients of the rub had he stayed out of trouble.

