Former WWE Superstar JoJo Offerman shares rare personal update

Former WWE superstar JoJo Offerman posted a rare update on her personal life less than three months after the unfortunate death of Bray Wyatt.

The Eater of Worlds passed away on August 24, 2023 due to a cardiac arrest while he was asleep in his Florida home. He was survived by his parents, siblings, Offerman and their two children, as well as two older kids from his first marriage.

In a post on her Instagram account, the former WWE in-ring announcer shared an image of her two kids, Knash Sixx and Hyrie Von, with Wyatt. It appears the family recently went on a trip to the beach and the children enjoyed red corndogs.

JoJo Offerman shared this on her Instagram stories.

WWE did all the things possible to help JoJo Offerman and the entire Rotunda family during a tough time in their lives. All net proceeds from any merchandise relating to Bray Wyatt went directly to his family and loved ones.

JoJo Offerman's touching statement after Bray Wyatt's passing

Around three weeks after Bray Wyatt's unexpected death, JoJo Offerman finally broke her silence to give a touching statement. She highlighted the things she loved about her fiance, including his kindness and sense of humor. She also discussed the bond they shared and she ended her statement with a touching promise.

"I cry because I wish we had more time baby, but I smile because I was so blessed to be loved by you in the time we did have," Offerman wrote. "I will always love you, Windham. I will always show our kids how incredible their daddy is. I will always make sure they know how much you love them. And I will always make you proud just like you made me proud. I love you forever baby, until we meet again."

JoJo also recently shared an image of her and Bray in one of her Instagram stories. It had a simple message of missing the love of her life.

