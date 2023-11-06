JoJo Offerman shares heartfelt post about Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt's fiance, JoJo Offerman, recently shared a heartfelt post about the late WWE Superstar.

Wyatt passed away on August 24, 2023, at just 36 years of age. As per the reports, the leader of The Wyatt Family contracted COVID-19 earlier this year. It aggravated his heart issues. The Eater of Worlds was rumored to be recovering well from a career-threatening illness. But he passed away on the said date due to a heart attack.

Jojo Offerman took to her Instagram to share a heartfelt story about Bray Wyatt. The former WWE ring announcer shared a photograph of herself with Bray. She also wrote that she missed the latter.

"I miss you my love." - she wrote.

Here is a screenshot of her Instagram story:

A screengrab of Jojo Offerman's Instagram story

Erick Rowan on how the passing of Bray Wyatt and Luke Harper affected him

Erick Rowan was a part of the faction led by Bray Wyatt, The Wyatt Family, alongside Luke Harper. The former WWE Superstar revealed that the passing of both wrestlers took a heavy toll on him.

Speaking on the Insight with Chris Van Vliet podcast, Rowan opened up on his experience after the demise of his former stablemates. He stated that wrestling became worse for him, as it constantly reminded him of the two.

"I'm doing okay. I mean, it's obviously been rough for the wrestling world. And, you know, it's just one of those things. And with, you know, the passing of Jon, you know, Brodie, it was a shock. And then with, with Windham, it's like, you don't know where to start or begin...And wrestling's worse, I think, because when I'm in the ring, I spent so much time with them that when I do any show lately, it's constantly reminded, either by just popping myself in the ring by doing a move and thinking of somebody yelling in the corner at me and laughing or the crowd, reminding me it's just one of those things,"

What do you make of Erick Rowan's words for his lost friends? Sound off in the comments section below.

