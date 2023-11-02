"Windham talked to me about wanting to involve me" - 6 ft 8 in ex-WWE star reveals plans to work with Bray Wyatt before his passing

The late Windham Rotunda (fka Bray Wyatt) underwent several gimmick changes during his time in WWE, but being the cult leader of The Wyatt Family was a breakthrough moment in his career.

The Eater of Worlds famously led the faction, featuring the late Brodie Lee (fka Luke Harper) and Erick Rowan. The faction terrorized the roster and even added Braun Strowman in 2015. However, The Wyatt Family didn't last long, as the members eventually parted ways and moved to separate brands.

Erick Redbeard (Rowan) was the last remaining member of The Wyatt Family until another Superstar shake-up officially disbanded the group in 2017. Bray Wyatt then worked solo and later reinvented himself as The Fiend. Meanwhile, the former Wyatt Family members were let go from the company.

Speaking on the Insight with Chris Van Vliet podcast, Erick revealed that he and Bray Wyatt held talks about a possible reunion in the future, but it never came to fruition due to Rotunda's untimely passing:

"Windham talked to me about wanting to involve me. But you know, it's all about timing, and places, and story, and what works best for the company, you know, and it's not all an individual's decision. So, yeah, we've had conversations about like things we'd like to do and like stuff in the future, but like, you know, life happens and things happen, and unfortunate things happen that are way more important than anything to do with this fictional wrestling that we do," Redbeard said.

Check out the full clip below:

Erick Rowan opens up about the passing of Bray Wyatt and Luke Harper

If there's anyone who has worked closely with Bray Wyatt and Luke Harper throughout their WWE careers, it's Erick Rowan. The passing of Brodie Lee and then Windham Rotunda took a heavy toll on Rowan.

He revealed that wrestling has become worse for him since Lee and Rotunda passed away, as it constantly reminds him of them.

"I'm doing okay. I mean, it's obviously been rough for the wrestling world. And, you know, it's just one of those things. And with, you know, the passing of Jon, you know, Brodie, it was a shock. And then with, with Windham, it's like, you don't know where to start or begin...And wrestling's worse, I think, because when I'm in the ring, I spent so much time with them that when I do any show lately, it's constantly reminded, either by just popping myself in the ring by doing a move and thinking of somebody yelling in the corner at me and laughing or the crowd, reminding me it's just one of those things."

Expand Tweet

Erick Rowan recently returned to WWE to pay homage to Bray Wyatt during a 10-bell salute. There's no word on whether the company has plans to bring him back in the future.

What do you make of Erick Rowan's comments? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video The Rock's WWE career was shorter than you think