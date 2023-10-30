WWE returns to the greater Tampa Bay region for the 2024 Royal Rumble premium live event. Tropicana Field, which is home to the MLB's Tampa Bay Rays, will be the host venue for the upcoming event.

It's worth noting that this same stadium hosted the 2021 Royal Rumble as well. However, this was at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is why there was no one in attendance.

As we look ahead to the 2024 Royal Rumble, numerous superstars could potentially win the Royal Rumble Match. There are even more superstars who are worthy of being one of the 30 entrants in the match. The winner of the Rumble match will earn a spot in the main event of WrestleMania 40.

Each year's Royal Rumble Match typically features at least one or more surprise entrants. Often, it is a former superstar or one of the many legends who find their way into the grand event.

So, who will be a potential surprise entrant for the upcoming edition? Here is our list of five former WWE Superstars who should be in the 2024 Royal Rumble Match.

#5 - Former NXT North American Champion Velveteen Dream

Velveteen Dream had a wealth of potential!

Patrick Clark entered Tough Enough Season 6 as one of the heavy favorites to win the competition. This particular season was stacked with several future WWE Superstars, including Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, and Chelsea Green. Clark did not win the competition but was subsequently signed to a developmental contract after impressing judges and company officials.

Clark debuted on NXT as Velveteen Dream, a flamboyant gimmick resembling legendary musician Prince. Dream appeared to be heading towards main roster superstardom until allegations of illegal activity started circulating, ultimately leading to his release.

Velveteen Dream was released on May 20, 2021, after several months of inactivity. Since his release, there have been rumors of a possible return, which has yet to materialize. Dream is someone who would provide an interesting element to the roster with endless storyline possibilities.

#4 - Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Zack Ryder

Woo Woo Woo, you know it!

On April 15, 2020, WWE released Zack Ryder as a part of a slew of budget cuts stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. This ended Ryder's 15-year run with the company. Several other longtime superstars were also released during this time, such as Curt Hawkins, Heath Slater, and Erick Rowan, just to name a few.

Following his WWE departure, Ryder hit the independent scene with a vengeance. Now working under his real name, Matt Cardona, he went on to prove that there is life after WWE.

Cardona has become one of the top independent stars in the world, winning championships with NWA, GCW, and IMPACT Wrestling. He has dominated everywhere he's landed. A return now that he's red hot would benefit him as well as WWE.

#3 - Former NXT Tag Team Champion Fandango

Fandango was extremely over after defeating Chris Jericho at WrestleMania!

Fandango signed with WWE in 2006, initially performing as "Johnny Curtis." Curtis worked his way through the developmental process before making his main roster debut in late 2012 as "Fandango," which was an arrogant, flashy ballroom dancer persona. Fandango went on to have the biggest win of his career at WrestleMania 29 when he defeated Chris Jericho.

Following his win at WrestleMania 29, Fandango's career never really progressed any further. He would eventually team up with Tyler Breeze to form "Breezeango." Both Fandango and Breeze were released in mid-2021, ending Fandango's 15-year run with the company.

Since his release, Fandango has been working the independent scene as "Dirty Dango." Dango is someone who could come back and make an impact on the company if given the opportunity. If WWE brings him back and restores the original Fandango gimmick, the sky is the limit for what he can accomplish.

#2 - 2-time WWE Tag Team Champion Erick Rowan

Erick Rowan should be able to come back for one more run.

At a towering 6'8" and weighing a colossal 320 pounds, Erick Rowan was the monstrous brute behind the success of The Wyatt Family. Alongside Luke Harper and Bray Wyatt, the stable went on to become one of the most destructive factions in WWE history. Unfortunately, Rowan was another victim of the COVID-19 budget cuts in 2020.

Rowan recently made a one-off return during the Bray Wyatt tribute on the August 25th episode of Smackdown. Rowan has worked with numerous independent promotions since his WWE departure but has yet to land anywhere for a significant amount of time. Sadly, Rowan is the only living member of The Wyatt Family remaining. The fanbase would likely get behind his return immediately if the company decided to bring him back. Rowan has the size, presence, and skill level to be a dominant WWE Superstar. The Royal Rumble would be a perfect place for a homecoming.

#1 - Former NXT Champion Bo Dallas

The WWE Universe should BOlieve in Bo Dallas!

The wrestling world was rocked on August 24th when the unfortunate news broke of Bray Wyatt's passing. Bray was one of the most adored superstars of the current era, and his death left a tremendous void in the hearts of wrestling fans worldwide. However, no one was impacted as much as his family, including his brother, Bo Dallas.

Bo Dallas was one of the pillars of NXT and one of the key components to the Yellow brand's success. Bo was the third person to win the NXT Championship, which he held for nearly a year. Unfortunately, Bo's main roster run was not quite as flattering as his NXT stint. Dallas was released in mid-2021, ending his 13-year career with the company.

Bo was allegedly brought back as "Uncle Howdy" during Bray Wyatt's final angle. There has been no word on anything further for Bo since his brother's passing. With that said, there's no better way to honor Bray Wyatt's legacy than to bring Bo Dallas back and see if the company can build something with him.