Retired WWE Superstar set for one more match at upcoming show

A lot of superstars go to wrestle in other companies after their retirement from the sports entertainment juggernaut WWE. Former Stamford-based promotion superstar Santino Marella is set for another match after his retirement from the company.

Marella will face off against another former WWE Superstar, Fandango, now known as Dirty Dango, in IMPACT Wrestling. They will go in a bout on July 16 at St Clair College in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, at IMPACT Wrestling's Slammiversary Fallout. The event will take place a day after this year's Slammiversary.

Marella and Fandango are currently in a feud after the latter attacked him backstage. IMPACT tweeted from their main handle and made the match official.

You can check out their tweet below:

Fandango was released on June 25, 2021, after a fifteen-year-long career in WWE. In his time at the company, he won the NXT Tag Team Championship with Tyler Breeze.

On the other hand, Santino Marella made a huge name in the Stamford-based promotion by winning several titles, including the United States Championship, Tag Team Championship alongside Vladimir Kozlov, and the Intercontinental Championship on his debut.

Why did Santino Marella retire from WWE?

Marella was one of the funniest characters on WWE television. Whenever he appeared during a show, he didn't fail to bring a smile to the face of each and every fan.

Not many wrestlers experience a career quite like Marella did in the Stamford-based promotion, as he won a lot of major titles while not diverting from his hilarious on-screen character.

However, the superstar had to declare his retirement following a third neck surgery. He made several appearances on television after going under a successful neck surgery in 2014 but didn't compete in a match until 2020, when he made a surprise appearance in the Women's Royal Rumble under his famous character, Santina Marella.

Marella hasn't wrestled much after his Stamford-based promotion stint but is set to take on Fandango on IMPACT. Only time will tell how the match will go for the former Intercontinental Champion.

Who do you think will win between Santino Marella and Fandango? Let us know in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes