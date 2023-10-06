Exciting details emerge on Uncle Howdy's WWE TV return - Reports

The latest reports suggest that Chief Content Officer Triple H is ready to have late Bray Wyatt's rumored ally Uncle Howdy back on WWE TV.

The untimely passing of Windham Rotunda on August 24, 2023, shocked the wrestling world. However, the Stamford-based promotion left no stone unturned to pay tribute to Wyatt on an episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

When the former Universal Champion returned to the company last year, he had Uncle Howdy as his potential ally. The two partners-in-crime were set to form a faction named Wyatt 6 on television.

However, the masked character only had a few appearances on World Wrestling Entertainment before the storyline vanished into thin air. It was suggested that Wyatt's real-life brother Bo Dallas played Uncle Howdy on TV.

According to reports from Steve Carrier of Ringside News, Triple H is set to keep the legacy of Bray Wyatt alive among wrestling fans.

On speaking to a World Wrestling Entertainment source, a tenured member of the creative team noted that the 14-time World Champion is always receptive to ideas from the writers, and there are always ideas involving new talents.

Having said that, The Game is still open to suggestions for reintroducing Uncle Howdy to television.

Major WWE Superstars will appear on NXT next week

This week's episode of NXT saw Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels make massive announcements back to back.

As per HBK, SmackDown star Asuka will face Roxanne Perez on the show next week. Not only that, but Cody Rhodes is also set to make an appearance on WWE's third brand to make a special announcement.

Surprisingly, The Bloodline member Paul Heyman will be in Bron Breakker's corner next week because John Cena will be in Carmelo Hayes' corner for the bout between the NXT stars.

It will be exciting to see major WWE stars appear on the developmental brand to boost ratings and viewership.

