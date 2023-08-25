Why was Erick Rowan released from WWE? Know what Bray Wyatt's partner is doing now

Bray Wyatt debuted with Erick Rowan and Luke Harper on the WWE main roster in 2012. While The Eater of Worlds spent a longer time building a legacy in the Stamford-based promotion, his stablemates had a tumultuous WWE tenure which led to both departing from the company.

Erick Rowan was released from WWE on April 15, 2020, due to the budget cuts as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. He began accepting independent bookings after his release under the name Erick Redbeard and has stuck with the persona to this day. In 2020, he appeared on a special Dynamite episode celebrating Brodie Lee's (AKA Luke Harper) life.

Luke Harper was released in 2019 and competed in AEW the following year, reverting to his old ring-name, Brodie Lee. He passed away in December 2020.

Bray Wyatt was released in 2021 but returned under Triple H's creative regime in 2022. After being sidelined earlier this year due to an undisclosed health issue, it was announced earlier today that he had passed away due to a heart attack.

What message did Bray Wyatt receive from his fellow Wyatt Family members?

Erick Rowan with the rest of The Wyatt Family

The Wyatt Family welcomed another member in 2015, Braun Strowman. Like the rest, he was released from the company in 2020 but returned in 2022. Currently, he is the only member of the group still signed to WWE.

Strowman posted a lengthy message on Instagram reminiscing about his time as Bray's partner and recalled their moments together. Braun then thanked the recently passed superstar.

"i really don’t even know how or where to start. This is just what i can muster up right now. 8 years ago today I joined you as your black sheep. If I knew only an 8 short years later I would have to say good by I sure as hell wouldn’t have taken so much for granted. You were my best friend my mentor my big little brother my brother of destruction. You were there for all my highs and my lows as I was for yours." - A snippet of Braun Strowman's message to Bray Wyatt

Could Erick Rowan return to WWE SmackDown tonight?

Fans are clamoring for WWE to turn tonight's SmackDown episode into a tribute show for Wyatt and have Erick Rowan compete like he did for Brodie in AEW.

Expand Tweet

We at Sportskeeda express our condolences to Bray Wyatt's friends and family after his tragic passing.

Could this current star become Randy Orton's manager soon?