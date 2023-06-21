"I blame myself" - 41-year-old former WWE Superstar takes responsibility for the company releasing him

A released WWE Superstar has blamed himself for being let go by the company.

Erick Rowan, now known as Erick Redbeard, spent several years in the Stamford-based company as a part of the Wyatt Family. He was also briefly a part of the Bludgeon Brothers tag team with former WWE Superstar Luke Harper from 2017-2018.

The promotion granted Luke Harper his release in 2019, and he signed with All Elite Wrestling. He performed under his real name, Brodie Lee, and captured the TNT Championship during his time in the company before his tragic passing in 2021. AEW paid tribute to Brodie after his death, and Erick made a surprise appearance during the show.

Speaking on the Heated Shenanigans podcast, the 41-year-old took responsibility for his time with WWE coming to an end in 2020.

"If something doesn't work, I blame myself, I don't blame creative. I do whatever they ask me to, to the best of my ability. If they say talk, I'll go out there and talk. if they say don't say a word, I go out there and don't say a word. I try to do things to make myself interesting with whatever parameters they give you," said Erick Redbeard.

Redbeard discussed his final storyline with the company in which he would bring a covered cage to the ring with him. It was eventually revealed to be a spider, and Erick noted that the story came at a time when he could finally have a character.

"I was upset because I was just coming off a run where I was able to open my mouth, speak, actually have some character. They kind of just swept it all underneath my feet ... So, in my head that not working was a failure to me," he added. [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

Former WWE star Erick Redbeard reveals why he didn't sign with AEW

Erick Redbeard recently disclosed that he didn't want to sign with All Elite Wrestling because Brodie Lee had built up such a legacy there in a short amount of time.

Redbeard spoke with Steve Fall of WrestlingNews last year and claimed that he didn't want to sign with AEW to protect Brodie's legacy. The veteran added that he didn't want to be a distraction right after Lee's death.

"But he [Brodie] made it and created that in such a quick amount of time that he had left that I want that to be the memory of him. His TNT championship, his Dog Collar matches; I want that all to be held up here. I wanted nothing to do with that. So like, even if there was a conversation, I wouldn’t have seen myself having a slot there, said Erick Redbeard. [H/T: WrestleZone]

Erick Redbeard hasn't competed in a match since defeating Moose at GLCW Blizzard Brawl last December. It will be fascinating to see if the veteran makes any more appearances in AEW or ever gets the opportunity to return to WWE down the line.

Would you like to see Erick Redbeard reunite with Bray Wyatt in WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

