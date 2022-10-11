Former Wyatt Family member Erick Rowan reveals what WWE originally wanted him to have in the cage

Erick Rowan's cage pet storyline was supposed to go very differently.

Rowan's last big storyline in WWE before his release involved him carrying around a cage with a mysterious animal in it. It was eventually revealed to be a mechanical spider that was destroyed by Drew McIntyre, but that wasn't the original plan.

The former WWE Superstar recently sat down with Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about the payoff with the mechanical spider in a cage, Rowan revealed that it was supposed to be a rat, but Seth Rollins' heel turn changed those plans:

"Seth Rollins was the big babyface at the time and I was told it was going to be a pet rat," Erick Rowan revealed. "Which is great because it tied into my last feud where I tried to kill a man being Roman Reigns with a vehicle. Probably get a court appointed therapist who told me to get a therapy pet which would have been a rat. I’m like, this is great. This is going to be good for me, and hopefully draw some more eyes to the product and a great story, and Seth backstage was going to curb stomp it by accident. I was like, this is a great idea to start a feud even though I have to carry around the cage and not really tell a story for a couple weeks, but then he turned heel."

Erick Rowan wasn't ready for his WWE run to end when it did

Erick Rowan was released from WWE with a handful of other talents during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in April 2020.

This was a situation that Rowan wasn't ready for, as he didn't want his current story to end at that time:

"I wasn’t ready for my story to stop on that adventure," Erick Rowan said. "It’s been a couple of years. I’ve stepped my toes into other avenues of entertainment which I fell in love with. I’ve been lucky enough to do some bigger arena shows in AEW and get that taste of the crowd, but I haven’t had a story. I haven’t told a story of what’s happened to me since I’ve stepped away from wrestling. To me, I would love to tell that story on some sort of stage because I think it could be very interesting to see what’s happened to me. I love continuity in wrestling. The last time anybody saw me I had a pet spider that died, so I would like to talk about my years of recklessly wandering the earth finding reason and purpose for life without my precious spider." [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

