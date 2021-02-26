"He paid $75,000+" - Former WWE Superstar reveals Paul Heyman paid for the birth of his son

Paul Heyman is well-respected in wrestling circles. Heyman's skill on the mic and his ability to cut promos for Brock Lesnar is well-noted, but besides that, Heyman also ran ECW. When it comes to Paul Heyman, there seem to be people in equal measure who love him and hate him. But former ECW and WWE star Justin Credible recently revealed how Paul Heyman had helped him during the birth of his son.

Justin Credible wrestled in ECW for a long time and was one of the most entertaining wrestlers on the roster. He won the ECW World Heavyweight Championship once and even held the ECW World Tag Team Championships with Lance Storm. While in ECW, he was working with Paul Heyman, who was running proceedings at the time.

Credible revealed on his recent interview with Job'd Out Wrestling that Paul Heyman had promised him that he would pay the amount for his health insurance, but they had never gotten proper health insurance. Despite that, Paul Heyman paid out of his own pocket to ensure that the birth of Credible's son was covered. Credible showed him all the receipts and bills he paid, and Heyman went on to pay him more than $75,000.

“Let me tell you about Paul Heyman real quick… Paul Heyman paid for my son’s birth and my wife’s pregnancy – out of pocket cash – he paid $75,000+, which a lot of people don’t know, because he committed to this via contract, he never got health insurance proper. So, when my child was born, I gave him every single receipt and every single bill that got paid. He tried his best to keep his word, he really did, and if you were important to him – he was going to try to go to bat for you.”

WWE's Paul Heyman has attracted both praise and criticism

Paul Heyman has attracted no end of praise thanks to his exertions in the wrestling business. Be it ECW, which had, and still has a hardcore fanbase, or his work on the mic as the advocate of Brock Lesnar, Heyman has been universally praised for what he has been able to achieve.

However, not everyone is of the same mind when it comes to Paul Heyman. Wrestlers like AJ Styles, Doc Gallows, and Karl Anderson called out Heyman for lying to them and misleading them in the days leading up to the release of The Good Brothers.

Other icons of ECW like Tommy Dreamer have also spoken out about Heyman and how he was not honest about ECW's financial condition in the last year of the company. Many wrestlers like Dreamer did not appreciate Heyman 'jumping ship' to WWE and letting ECW end the way it did. Dreamer went so far as to admit he considered killing Heyman at one time.

Thankfully that did not happen, and Heyman remains one of the most engaging figures in the world of professional wrestling.