Former WWE Superstar would love to wrestle Seth Rollins and all of The Bloodline

Former Intercontinental Champion Marc Mero recently picked both Seth Rollins and The Bloodline as his desired opponents if he were to make a comeback to WWE.

Mero wrestled for World Wrestling Entertainment in the late 1990s during arguably the company's most popular period, The Attitude Era. The 62-year-old has faced off against legendary stars like The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Triple H throughout his career.

During a recent interview with Ten Count, the former Intercontinental Champion was asked who he would like to face from today's WWE roster.

"My injuries are all healed up. I mean, I could literally get back in the ring tomorrow and still have a good match. You know, there's some guys out there that are just tremendous workers. Seth Rollins ... gosh any of The Bloodline — that is the most entertaining thing they've got going now. Sami Zayn and that whole crew, that's really fun to watch." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns' faction consisting of The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn are some of the biggest acts in WWE today, with every 2022 Premium Live Event main event match featuring at least one of these stars.

Former WWE Manager on current storyline involving The Bloodline

Despite the group's honorary Uce Sami Zayn now seemingly part of the group, the eventual betrayal by Reigns to the Canadian Star is something fans expect to happen sooner rather than later.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, former WWE Manager Dutch Mantell (a.k.a Zeb Colter) praised the company for its booking of The Bloodline, considering it is the biggest angle going today.

"I gotta commend WWE because they have patience. When they (Bloodline) entered the ring in that final segment, it was like, well, okay. I didn't think they would trigger it then. They left some great teases like when Sami Zayn says, 'I'm his only friend.' They all stopped. Everybody's saying, 'Oh God!' I think everybody got it. They knew that Sami, he ran his mouth. That's when you thought they were gonna... But before they can get into that, up comes John Cena." [8:03 - 9:14] (H/T Sportskeeda)

SmackDown on December 30th will see Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn team up to secure The Bloodline's dominance as they take on Kevin Owens and the returning John Cena.

