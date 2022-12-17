Wrestling veteran details how WWE is teasing the implosion between The Bloodline and Sami Zayn (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently spoke about the slow buildup to The Bloodline saga, with Sami Zayn getting caught in the crossfire between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens.

This week's SmackDown was built up as an extremely important night for "The Honorary Uce." However, Sami did not get his validation from Roman Reigns. Rather, he found himself put into a tag team match in two weeks, teaming up with the Tribal Chief against his former friend Kevin Owens and John Cena.

On this week's episode of Smack Talk, Mantell mentioned that WWE was doing a good job with the Sami Zayn and Bloodline story arc. He detailed that the final segment had plenty of teases of an impending implosion within the group with Sami running his mouth. He mentioned that the segment provided a great segway for John Cena to announce his return on the December 30 edition of SmackDown.

"I gotta commend WWE because they have patience. When they (Bloodline) entered the ring in that final segment, it was like, well, okay. I didn't think they would trigger it then. They left some great teases like when Sami Zayn says, 'I'm his only friend.' They all stopped. Everybody's saying, 'Oh God!' I think everybody got it. They knew that Sami, he ran his mouth. That's when you thought they were gonna... But before they can get into that, up comes John Cena." [From 8:03 - 9:14]

John Cena and Kevin Owens will face Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn on WWE SmackDown

In a long-awaited return, the Leader of Cenation John Cena will team up with Kevin Owens to take on the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn.

The seeds of the match were sown when Reigns spoke with WWE official Adam Pearce to set up a tag team match so that he could take care of Owens. This will be John Cena's first match since SummerSlam 2021 and his first match this year. While Cena and KO have been rivals in the past, the two will bury the hatchet to take down The Bloodline.

Who do you think will walk out as the victors on the last episode of SmackDown this year? Let us know your predictions in the comments section below.

