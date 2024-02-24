Former WWE Superstar makes bold claim ahead of Elimination Chamber

A former WWE superstar made a bold claim ahead of Saturday's Elimination Chamber in Perth, Australia.

Elimination Chamber 2024 is only the second premium live event in Australia and the first since Super Show-Down back in October 6, 2018, in Melbourne. There were only three Australians on that card – Buddy Murphy, Billie Kay, and Peyton Royce.

Murphy, now known as Buddy Matthews in AEW, defeated Cedric Alexander to win the WWE Cruiserweight Championship. Kay and Royce, known as the IIconics, beat Asuka and Naomi in a tag team match.

In a post on her Instagram stories, Billie Kay claimed that the IIconics are the best women's tag team in wrestling. Kay pointed out that she has known Peyton Royce for twenty years and counting.

"Best tag team in the business if you ask me! We've known each other 20 years now @cassielee."

Billie Kay's claim ahead of Elimination Chamber: Perth.

The IIconics were released as part of budget cuts back in April 2021, after WrestleMania 37. They signed with Impact Wrestling after their 90-day non-compete clause expired. They lasted less than one year on Impact as both Billie Kay and Peyton Royce, now known as Jessie McKay and Cassie Lee, announced their hiatus from pro-wrestling.

McKay gave birth to her son, Cooper in December last year, while Lee and her husband, Shawn Spears are expecting their second child this year. They announced the pregnancy four days after McKay welcomed her son into this world.

WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth match card

There are five matches booked for Elimination Chamber: Perth after WWE announced on Thursday that the Kabuki Warriors will defend the Women's Tag Team Championship against Candice LeRae and Australia's own, Indi Hartwell.

Here is the complete match card for Saturday:

Kabuki Warriors vs. Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship (Pre-Show);

Finn Balor and Damian Priest of The Judgment Day vs. Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship;

Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Liv Morgan vs. Raquel Rodriguez to determine the No. 1 Contender for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 40;

Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton vs. LA Knight vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Logan Paul vs. Kevin Owens to determine the No. 1 Contender for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40;

Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax for the Women's World Championship.

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins are also in Australia. They will be the special guests of The Grayson Waller Effect.

