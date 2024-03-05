Former WWE Superstar makes bold claim amid rumors of return

A former WWE superstar has made bold claims amid rumors of his return to the Stamford-based company. The name in question is Chris Masters.

The 41-year-old made his WWE debut on an episode of RAW in 2005. He was famous for his submission hold, The Master Lock. The Masterpiece was released from his contract in 2007 after he violated the wrestling promotion's Substance Abuse and Drug Policy for a second time. Despite making a comeback in 2009, he was released two years later in 2011.

Following his departure from WWE, Chris Masters has been part of various wrestling promotions, including IMPACT. At the start of the year, there were rumors regarding his return for the Royal Rumble match. The veteran performer even teased a surprise return at the premium live event.

The Masterpiece recently took to Instagram to make bold claims about his professional wrestling career. He shared a clip from the HNLIVE podcast reflecting on how the former WWE Superstar has improved over the years.

In the caption, Masters claimed his focus was on reinventing himself. He wrote that his approach towards wrestling had changed over the years. He further claimed he had something new to offer and that he could compete with any other talent.

Bruce Prichard reflects on Chris Master's WWE run

Chris Masters was hailed by many as the next big thing during his initial wrestling days. Unfortunately, he could not match the hype. He had several memorable moments but never won a championship in the Stamford-based company.

Speaking on the Something To Wrestle With podcast, the company's Executive Bruce Prichard shared his views on Chris Masters. He talked about the latter's downfall before his eventual release:

"I just think that Chris had his own demons during that time frame and they got the best of him, It was unfortunate, because I think that first of all, the human being - when you have Chris in a clearer head, I think he's a sweetheart of a human being and someone that really wanted to make it in the business that had the tools. He might have gotten too much too soon, and with that, it looked - it was like he got pushed," he said.

He continued:

"And I think people expected more out of him than what he was able to give, but then he also believed that he belonged in that spot. I think Chris had a few things working against him, and timing, and sometimes your demons will get the better of you, It's a little harder for some to recover than others." [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

With Chris Masters eyeing a WWE return while paying his dues on the independent circuit, only time will tell if a potential comeback happens in the near future.

