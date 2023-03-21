Former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose addresses fans in a personal announcement

Former WWE Superstar Amanda Saccomanno, best known to fans as Mandy Rose, has addressed fans on why she will be late for an upcoming autograph signing. Making the unfortunate announcement that she has suffered a death in her family.

Despite the tragedy her family is currently facing, Rose still made a point to address her fans directly regarding the situation in her post today. She even went as far as to apologize for any inconvenience it might have caused them. The former NXT star noted that she, understandably, needed to be with her family at this time.

"Unfortunately due to a death in my family...I will be late at the @autographicityexpony this Saturday, March 25th. I'm hoping to start around 3 pm. My apologies for the incontinence but I need to be with my family at this moment. Thank you." - Mandy Rose via Twitter.

Mandy Rose was released from WWE last year following disagreements between the two parties regarding the former NXT Women's Champion's content on her FanTime account. Since her departure from the promotion, Rose has always shown love and appreciation to her loyal fans.

Everyone at Sportskeeda Wrestling sends their most sincere condolences to Amanda Saccomanno and her entire family during this difficult time.

Mandy Rose was reportedly supposed to win the SmackDown Women's Championship at a recent WrestleMania

According to former WWE writer Dave Schilling, the former leader of Toxic Attraction was set to have a big moment at WrestleMania 35. The site of the now-famous Triple Threat match between Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Ronda Rousey.

In a recent tweet, Schilling revealed that Rose was supposed to take on Sonya Deville and Asuka for the SmackDown Women's title, with the New York native set to go over in the match. However, plans dramatically changed, and the night ended with Becky Lynch becoming "Becky Two Belts".

"FYI the SmackDown women’s title match at WrestleMania was supposed to be Mandy Rose vs Sonya Deville vs. Asuka. The SmackDown women’s title was supposed to be won by Mandy Rose at this WrestleMania. Instead, we got this famous main event. At no point did Nia Jax figure into this title match. Nor did I ever see her again after this night. Hope she’s doing well."

At no point did Nia Jax figure into this title match. Nor did I ever see her again after this night. Hope she’s doing well.

Rose would then eventually become a champion in WWE when she defeated Raquel Rodriguez in 2021 at NXT's Halloween Havoc event. Her reign was widely praised by WWE fans, with many sighting it as one of the best in NXT history.

