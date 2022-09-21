"I talked to Triple H" - Former WWE Superstar is a free agent next month; has also spoken with AEW

WWE has been signing a lot of free agents over the last two months, and it seems like IMPACT Wrestling's Maria Kanellis could potentially be next in line to join the company.

Various talents who have been released over the past few years have returned to the company under the Triple H regime, and it stands to reason that more will follow their lead in the coming months.

Maria Kanellis was recently a guest on Fightful's Grapsody podcast to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked what her future will look like in professional wrestling, she revealed that her deal is almost up and that she's spoken to Triple H about possibly returning to the company.

"I'm on a per-appearance deal with them [IMPACT Wrestling] until October 8. It's so hard to make decisions moving forward because I love what we're doing in IMPACT and I know the possibilities of where we might go with it and where I might go with it as an individual," Maria Kanellis said. "It's really hard looking 'where do I go next?' I talked to Tony Khan, I talked to Triple H, I talk to Scott all the time. It's a very interesting time for me. For me, it's about creating opportunities for all of the women I'm working with now. Where does that make sense?" [H/T: Fightful]

Maria Kanellis has spoken to WWE, AEW, and others about working for them in the future

Maria also understands that her husband Mike Bennett, who is currently one half of the IMPACT Wrestling World Tag Team Champions with Matt Taven, will factor into her decision.

Kanellis notes the positives outside of IMPACT right now, like WWE, AEW, and Ring of Honor.

"He [Mike] was a WWE person from the moment I met him. We got to WWE, and it was not the way he wanted it to go. I think, for him, there is still a part of him that thinks there is unfinished business. Then I look at AEW where they have some of the greatest tag teams in the world. Competition-wise, there is that at AEW. The fact that the boys have never gotten in there with FTR. I look at all of these things and go 'shit.' Then, where is Ring of Honor going to go? I think it's an amazing time in wrestling right now." [H/T: Fightful]

What do you make of Maria's comments? Where would you like to see Maria and Mike Bennett end up if they choose not to re-sign with IMPACT Wrestling? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

