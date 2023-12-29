Former WWE Superstar Matt Riddle provides serious life update

Former WWE Superstar Matt Riddle just provided some serious life updates after his departure from the Stamford-based promotion.

Riddle was a promising star when he first signed with WWE in 2018. He quickly rose to prominence on NXT and became one of the most popular guys on the roster. He also captured the NXT Tag Team Championship with Butch.

Riddle's in-ring skills earned him a main roster call-up, and he continued his successful run on SmackDown and won the United States Championship. He even formed a tag team with Randy Orton called RK-Bro. Together, the duo won the RAW Tag Team Championship twice.

While his in-ring career flourished, his personal life was filled with controversy, which resulted in his eventual release from the company earlier this year. Following his release, Matt Riddle recently took to Instagram to provide serious life updates. He said he was sick and was busy dealing with the health issues of family members.

“What’s up everyone? Just a little life update. If you haven’t heard from me, I was pretty sick, my girl was pretty sick, my one child had an appendix issue and had to get emergency surgery and then, my girlfriend had an issue needed to get emergency surgery as well. Plus, I had a baby. So, I’ve been a little busy. So, if I haven’t returned a phone call or a message in the last week or so, I still like ya, just been really busy lately. Alright, just wanna share that with everyone and hit me up if you really need something. Alright, thank you! Love everyone! Happy Holidays! Bye bye!”

Matt Riddle is set to take on Jacob Fatu in first non-WWE match

The former WWE star became a free agent recently after his non-compete clause ended. It was announced that Riddle would make his debut in MLW on January 6, 2024, at Kings of Colleseum against Jacob Fatu. The company even put out a press release announcing his return to MLW.

The press release reads as follows:

"Matt Riddle, the chill grappler known for fighting barefoot and winning big has returned to Major League Wrestling… and he has set his sights on “the most dangerous man on planet earth”: Jacob Fatu."

It continued:

"In 2018, Riddle danced with destiny, dominating the MLW World Heavyweight Title tournament, exiting in the finals in a championship bout that could’ve gone either way. Having won titles around the world, Riddle now returns to MLW to finally win the big one: the MLW World Heavyweight Championship. In order to do so, he has to go through the baddest beast in the land in the “Samoan Werewolf” Jacob Fatu."

It remains to be seen how Riddle will fare in his first match after his WWE release at MLW Kings of Colosseum.

