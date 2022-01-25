Former WWE Superstar supports Mustafa Ali's push for release

Mia Yim wants WWE to grant Mustafa Ali his release.

Former WWE Superstar Mia Yim was released from the company back on November 4 alongside her significant other Keith Lee. While their WWE non-competes will expire in February, it's not stopping Yim from speaking her mind right now.

The former member of RETRIBUTION took to social media today to voice her support of Ali's request to be released from WWE by using the hashtag "#FreeAli" on Twitter. At this time, WWE has denied Ali's request for his release from the company.

Will WWE grant Mustafa Ali his release?

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported last week that the company had denied Mustafa Ali's request for release. With years remaining on his deal, it appears Ali is stuck with WWE for the time being, whether he likes it or not.

This news ruffled the feathers of the WWE Universe, who have started the #FreeAli campaign on social media trying to force the company's hand in releasing Ali from his contract.

It has certainly picked up some steam over the last couple of days to the point where the WWE on FOX Twitter account has been blocking members of the WWE Universe who tweet the hashtag at them.

This caught the attention of Ali himself, who saw his fanbase being blocked by the account. In a stance of solidarity with the rest of the WWE Universe, who is supporting his request to be released from the company, he proceeded to block the WWE on FOX account from following him.

Whether Ali will eventually get his release is anybody's guess. But for now, it does not appear his fans are slowing down on social media.

What are your thoughts on the #FreeAli movement? Do you think WWE should grant Ali his release? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

