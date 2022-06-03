"What the entire" - Former WWE Superstar reacts to fans trolling Paige

Even though Paige (real name Saraya) hasn't been on WWE programming in years, she still deals with daily criticism on social media.

The currently retired WWE Superstar does her best to deal with the daily hate by firing back and standing up for herself. But today fans got to witness a fellow wrestler step in to lend support.

Former WWE Superstar and current IMPACT Wrestling Knockout Mickie James caught Paige being bullied on social media today and was shocked by what she saw. She relayed a response that most likely echoed the thoughts of many members of the WWE Universe.

"@RealPaigeWWE What the entire of F*@K," Mickie James tweeted.

Paige's current WWE contract will reportedly expire this month

Saraya hasn't been an on-screen character on WWE programming since 2019, when The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) fired her as their manager by spraying green mist in her face.

Story continues below ad

Despite some haters on social media, many of Saraya's fans have been hoping to see the former Diva's Champion return to the WWE ring. Most attribute the idea that since both Edge and Daniel Bryan were able to return from career-ending injuries, that she might be able to as well.

If there is a chance of her returning to the ring, it might not be in WWE, as she noted last year during one of her Twitch streams that her current contract with WWE was set to expire in June of 2022.

Story continues below ad

Unless a new deal between WWE and the Anti-Diva has been worked out, it appears that her contract will quietly expire at some point this month.

With access to social media, it's a great time to be a fan of professional wrestling. But fans shouldn't be so quick to forget that their words and trolling on social media can hurt others.

LIVE POLL Q. Will Paige ever wrestle again? Yes No 1 votes so far