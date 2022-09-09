"This makes me look stupid" - Former WWE Superstar Mr. Kennedy on the aftermath of career-changing injury

Former WWE Superstar Mr. Kennedy has opened up on the injury that changed his career in the company.

In 2007, Ken Anderson was making waves in WWE and climbing to the top of the card. He qualified for the Money In The Bank ladder match at WrestleMania 23, where he beat a number of big names like Booker T and Randy Orton to capture the namesake briefcase. Though the contract could have led to an apparent WWE Championship run for Kennedy, an injury led to other plans.

During a recent interview with NBC Sports Boston, Kennedy discussed the injury and how it led to him dropping the briefcase to Edge. Kennedy felt that, given the year-long expiration date on the MITB contract, there could have been other options. He even felt that the way he dropped the briefcase made him look "stupid."

"Even at the time, I was like, ah, this makes me look stupid. I have a year to cash this thing in, even if I was gone for nine months. I could take the time off, get well, and then come back. I remember thinking there’s gotta be a different way that you can get the title off of Taker. Like what if you didn’t have the Money in the Bank? You’d figure something out," he said (H/T Fightful)

The injury did not turn out to be as serious as WWE had suspected, but the switch had already been made. Kennedy would never capture a world title in WWE, but he won two of them in TNA.

What is Mr. Kennedy up to in 2022?

Ken Anderson left WWE in 2009, reportedly following a backstage falling out with Randy Orton, who had made several complaints about him.

Kennedy remains somewhat active; he last wrestled at a Midwest All-Star Wrestling show in July.

Earlier in 2022, however, Mr. Kennedy encountered some controversy when his wrestling school was accused of allegedly scamming its students.

Edited by Colin Tessier