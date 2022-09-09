"It is what it is" - Former WWE Superstar Mr Kennedy recalls important call from Stephanie McMahon

Former WWE Superstar Ken Anderson, known as Mr Kennedy during his time with the company, has discussed an infamous missed booking opportunity with the MITB briefcase.

Ken captured a notable honor during his run with the promotion, the Money in The Bank briefcase. Kennedy, however, was injured and the briefcase was switched to Edge. Ken's injury didn't turn out to be that serious, but the briefcase had already, needlessly, been given to the Rated-R Superstar. In a recent interview with NBC Sports Boston, Kennedy recalled when he was told about the switch.

“It is what it is. I can’t change things that happened in the past." Ken said initially (H/T Fightful)

Mr Kennedy then went into detail on the circumstances surrounding the change, .

"Anyway, go to the emergency room, get that MRI, Steph calls my phone and she says, ‘You tore your triceps off the bone. You’re gonna be out for eight or nine months. Unfortunately, we still need to get that title off of Taker."

Andreson first debuted on WWE TV as Ken Kennedy in 2005, standing out with his bleached-blonde hair and loud-mouthed persona. He soon began to gain a lot of attention on Friday Night SmackDown by making his own ring announcements and introducing himself as Mr Kennedy. He would then loudly repeat his last name. Andreson would challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship during this run and enjoy a run as United States Champion.

When did Mr Kennedy win Money In The Bank?

The former WWE superstar won the Money In The Bank ladder match in the opening contest of WrestleMania 23.

The match was a star-studded affair featuring Randy Orton, Edge, Matt & Jeff Hardy, CM Punk, Finlay, and Booker T. During the match, Kennedy even hit Hornswoggle with a Green Bay Plunge off the top of a ladder. Jeff Hardy also notably took himself and Edge out of the match with a death-defying jump from the top of a ladder.

CM Punk was about to capture the briefcase and win the match when he was blasted in the face by a ladder shot from Kennedy. Ken would then take advantage to win the match.

The former WWE US Champion was seen training Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson.

