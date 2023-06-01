Former WWE Superstar never understood why Stephanie McMahon "belittled" women on RAW

The McMahon family has run into their fair share of problems with WWE Superstars over the years. One superstar who was deeply affected by Stephanie McMahon’s comments on her was Kaitlyn.

Kaitlyn joined WWE in 2010 and became part of the NXT roster. Following her popularity and success on the brand, the company moved her to the main roster after a couple of years.

She won the Divas Championship during her time in WWE and had several great rivalries, most notably against AJ Lee. She decided to part ways with the company in 2014 and temporarily retired from in-ring competition.

In a recent interview on Muscle Memory with MuscleManMalcolm, Kaitlyn revealed that a segment on RAW in 2014 involving her, AJ Lee, and Stephanie McMahon affected her a lot. She claimed that she never really understood why The Queen of Queens called her out on RAW and belittled her.

"There's like a lot of like bad guys and like evil characters of pro-wrestling, one of them Stephanie McMahon, and there was like a segment that she just randomly just started calling out women and like I never understood it. You guys know what I'm talking about like she just got on the mic and just started like belittling you. I didn't understand it like was there a story behind that, like why was that a thing?”

She added that she and AJ Lee did a lot for the women’s division and did not deserve to be treated like that.

"To be honest there was like so much going on at that time in the in the with the Women's Division and all the stuff that AJ [Lee] and I had done and then there was like total divas and stuff it was to be honest, it was all very confusing. I don't actually really remember like the substance of like what they were trying to do." [6:30 - 7:08]

Kaitlyn returned to WWE for a short stint to compete in the 2018 Mae Young Classic tournament. She defeated Kavita Devi in her first match of the tournament before being knocked out by Mia Yim on August 9.

The former Divas Champion is open to making a WWE comeback

While Kaitlyn left WWE with some bitter memories, she is ready to make a comeback when the time is right.

Speaking on Muscle Memory with MuscleManMalcolm, the former Divas Champion said that she would be open to returning down the line.

"I think with anything I am not 100% so against coming back like, 'Oh, I'm retired' and that's it. I'm always open to cool opportunities, cool collaborations, it's not really in my sight right now to pursue wrestling, but after so many years of being removed from it I certainly have a different appreciation for it," said Kaitlyn.

There’s always room for more top superstars on the WWE roster, and it would be great to have the former champion back in the fold.

Hopefully, the company and the superstar can reach an agreement for a big comeback down the line.

