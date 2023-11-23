Former WWE Superstar and nWo legend Buff Bagwell details recent arrest

Wrestling legend Buff Bagwell has offered insight into his recent arrest in Cobb County, Georgia.

It was previously revealed that the former WCW World Tag Team Champion was arrested on Thursday, November 16th, for a misdemeanor charge of Speeding and a misdemeanor charge of Driving Under the Influence of Drugs. He was arrested and then released from jail 24 hours later.

The original report, which includes Buff's mugshot photo and more, noted how the nWo member apparently was not arrested on new charges but was instead in violation of a court order due to how he disrupted a DUI class. The classes are part of the punishment for Bagwell's Speeding and DUI charges from three years ago.

Bagwell appeared on Busted Open Radio this week to clear up any confusion over his ongoing legal situation.

"I had an argument with one of the counselors," said Bagwell. "I ran over a curb at the local Texaco and had to be towed. I have a bad knee and had knee replacement surgery. I had an appointment a block away, we hurried not to be late, I asked the counselor if I could give the guy with the better leg the keys to run down to the tow truck place. He said, 'No problem.' Long story short, it was a conversation, and I went to jail for arguing or disrupting the class."

Bagwell further described how even a mistake on travel paperwork can land a person in jail:

"A month later, I did paperwork on my flight, it was Atlanta to Des Moines, Des Moines to Dallas/San Antonio, San Antonio to Atlanta. There was a leg in between. On the paperwork on the DUI court program, there wasn't a place for the middle flight. They are very particular with the way you do things. They okay'd the travel. When I get home, they said, 'How did you get from Des Moines to San Antonio?' 'I flew.' 'Why didn't you list it?' 'There wasn't any room.' 'We need to know.' 'Okay, from now on, I'll let you guys know.' 24 hours in jail for not doing the right paperwork. I got jailed for both of those, and the same thing happened, they post your original arrest," Buff Bagwell said. (h/t to Fightful)

Buff Bagwell was credited with time served and did not have to pay a bond to be released from jail on Friday, November 17th. He apologized to fans on X and said he's working on his temper to "keep cool" every day.

Buff Bagwell confirms sobriety

Buff Bagwell's most recent arrest led to fans speculating on his sobriety. His battle with addiction has been documented in recent years, and WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page is personally helping out.

Bagwell took to X following his most recent arrest and confirmed to fans that he is still sober. He reiterated this on Busted Open Radio, confirming that he has been sober for over 15 months now.

"Still sober despite the reports - unfortunately whenever I get a violation in the DUI Court Program it lists my original offense from 3 years ago [disappointed face emoji] I did serve 24 hours for losing my temper Thurs-Fri and I’m working keeping my cool every day," Buff Bagwell wrote.

Bagwell told the hosts that he is working on bettering himself each day. He once again took accountability for his recent arrest and said he is working on his temper.

