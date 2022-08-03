Former WWE Superstar Paige discloses that she has been working on regaining strength in her neck

Even though she's no longer under a WWE contract, Paige still has hopes of stepping back into the ring in the future.

The former WWE Superstar wrestled her last match back in December 2017. In that bout, the former Divas Champion suffered a neck injury that forced her into early retirement from in-ring competition. However, that hasn't stopped Saraya from training for the future.

At Starrcast V this past weekend, Bill Pritchard of WrestleZone asked Paige about her neck and the chances of her being able to return to the ring in the future. The Anti-Diva said she was focused on her health and is trying to do new things to strengthen her neck:

"Yeah. So I'm a psychopath with health now," Paige admitted. "Especially like my boyfriend is also a psychopath with health too, so he just makes it easier to stay on a healthy plan. Yeah, I just learned how to really take care of my body and my mind and stuff like that. And when it comes to my neck, like I recently bought this weight thing for my head so I can -- it's really stupid, but it's good to build up your neck muscles and stuff like that. And so like I'm trying to build it up just to see how it is." (00:15)

Paige was thrilled to meet her fans at Starrcast V

Free of her WWE contract, Saraya was able to take part in Starrcast V. Over the weekend, she met plenty of her fans and hosted a live panel discussing her life and her possible future in professional wrestling.

The former WWE Divas Champion took to social media to talk about how fun it was to meet all her fans at Starrcast V in Nashville, tweeting out:

"So fun! Can't believe it was completely sold out. Felt so much love today! Feels good to be back in the swing of things!"

What do you make of Paige's comments? Are you confident that she'll be able to wrestle again in the future? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

