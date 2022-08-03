"Not a lot of women are in there" - Former WWE Superstar Paige says entering the Hall of Fame would be a huge deal

Former WWE Superstar Paige (Saraya) recently spoke about a potential induction into the company's Hall of Fame.

Paige began her career in the former black-and-gold brand during the early 2010s. She became the inaugural NXT Women's Champion by defeating Emma. The star is the first and only woman to hold the Divas and NXT Women's Championship simultaneously.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Bellas podcast, the 29-year-old superstar gave her thoughts on a possible Hall of Fame induction:

"I set goals for myself when I got to WWE and I've done pretty much everything I've wanted to do, but I wanted to be in the Hall of Fame so bad. That was my end goal, to be in the Hall of Fame, that would be such a big deal because not everyone gets to be in it unless you're like a celebrity who turned up at the show once or twice [laughs]."

She further discussed the value of the prestigious honor:

"Not a lot of women are in there. It would be huge and a big deal. I know you have to make history to be in there. Then I see people who would benefit going in before me, but I would like to be on the radar, for sure." [H/T - Fightful]

Paige had great rivalries during the Divas era against the likes of AJ Lee, Charlotte Flair, and Nikki Bella. She elevated the division and was integral to the advent of the Women's Revolution. It will be interesting to see if Paige actually enters the Hall of Famer in the future

Paige provides an update on her in-ring future

Saraya had an interesting but successful career in WWE. After taking time off to heal her injuries, she returned to WWE RAW with Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville to form Absolution in 2017. The trio had just surfaced on the main roster, but things didn't go according to plan.

In December of the same year, she was injured during a tag team match that ended her in-ring career in WWE. After WrestleMania 34, she announced her retirement on RAW and was released from the company in July 2022. In the same podcast episode, she discussed a potential comeback.

"My neck is fantastic, I'm having no issues with it and it's looking good and stuff. I still want more time though. I've had nearly five years, completely out of the ring. It goes by so quickly. I could see myself in the ring one day, but it would have to be something really special and a big moment. Even if it was a WrestleMania thing, if they ever want to do something, it would be like a WrestleMania moment, something like that. I wouldn't want it wasted if it was just one final match back or whatever." [H/T - Fightful]

There have been rumors of Paige joining AEW, but nothing has come to fruition. It will be interesting to see if WWE brings her back for another run in the future,

Do you think we will see Saraya wrestle again? Sound off in the comment section.

