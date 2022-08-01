Former WWE Superstar Paige resents negativity towards former Women's Champion following career-ending injury

Former WWE Divas Champion Paige has given her thoughts on the negativity surrounding her career-ending injury.

The Anti-Diva suffered a neck injury that required surgery in 2016, which kept her out of action until the following year. Upon her return in 2017, it wasn't long before a botched kick from Sasha Banks would injure her neck, ending her WWE in-ring career.

Despite having her career accidentally ended by Banks, Paige, now known as Saraya, doesn't harbor negativity towards her. Not only that, the former NXT Women's Champion resents it when fans blame Banks for the retirement. At her panel at Starrcast, the former WWE Superstar stated that this was the case:

"Paige says she resents Sasha Banks receiving backlash following her in-ring injury. She says she holds no ill will towards the Boss."

Saraya's opinions were noted by Sportskeeda Wrestling's official Twitter account.

As of 2022, neither Sasha Banks nor the Norwich-born star are currently signed to the WWE.

Paige officially parted ways with the WWE

The former Divas Champion first signed with the McMahon-run company in 2011, making her televised debut on NXT in 2012.

The English-born star was blessed with a mega-push when she was brought to the WWE main roster in 2014. Her unique look and superior in-ring work set her apart from the rest of the women's roster.

She would last 11 years with the promotion, announcing her departure in June, but leaving in July 2022. During her time with WWE, Saraya was a Divas Champion, NXT Women's Champion, and even SmackDown General Manager.

Now that she is free of WWE and the constraints of their wellness policy, fans will doubtless be hoping that she's cleared for an in-ring return in the future.

It will be interesting to see where Saraya pops up next.

