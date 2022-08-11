Paige details major project she is working on following her surprise WWE departure

Former WWE Superstar Paige revealed to Renee Paquette that she is currently working on a book.

The English-born star signed for WWE as a teenager, but despite her youthful exterior, she undoubtedly possessed skills well beyond her years. Last month, after spending more than 10 years in the company, the former Divas Champion announced that she would be leaving.

During a recent interview with Renee Paquette on The Sessions, the 29 year old revealed the details of her next project.

"So like right now we're gonna be we're putting a book together so yeah, I'm really excited about that. I haven't told anyone about the book yet. I'm like a cat, I have nine lives. I mean, a lot of people haven't been through what I've I've been through and It's freaking crazy and like, I tried like people who don't know me, if I tell I'm like, even like parts of it they're just like 'are you okay?' I'm like I don't think so. I'm glad I went through all that early because imagine having like a midlife crisis, I guess that's around the corner soon anyways." The former WWE star said jokingly - From 12:18 to 13:00

Paige's last match took place in December 2017 after she suffered a career-threatening neck injury. Despite this setback, she remains hopeful that she may one day return to the ring.

Post wrestling Paige has one huge goal in mind

Despite still being in her 20s, the anti-diva is widely considered to be one of the best ever female performers in WWE history.

Speaking on The Bellas Podcast, Paige stated that she wanted to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

"I set goals for myself when I got to WWE and I've done pretty much everything I've wanted to do, but I wanted to be in the Hall of Fame so bad. That was my end goal, to be in the Hall of Fame, that would be such a big deal because not everyone gets to be in it unless you're like a celebrity who turned up at the show once or twice [laughs]." H/T Fightful

Considering her various achievements as a WWE Superstar, the former General Manager of SmackDown may be considered a worthy candidate for the Hall of Fame.

Do you think Paige is deserving of a Hall of Fame spot? Let us know in the comments section below.

