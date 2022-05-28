Former WWE Superstar gives their thoughts on Shotzi

Former WWE Superstar James Ellsworth expressed his thoughts on Shotzi following her appearance on this week's SmackDown.

Despite the former NXT star's absence for a couple of episodes, she is currently starting to gain back her momentum on the blue brand. In tonight's episode, she participated in a backstage segment with the rest of the women's division. She rallied up the superstars over Raquel Rodriguez fighting Ronda Rousey yet again.

The segment prompted former WWE Superstar James Ellsworth to tweet his feelings towards the superstar. He praised her for having a unique look and in-ring ability in the post.

"#Shotzi can talk... Has a bada** unique look.. can wrestle. Well On her way to becoming a big star .. #Smackdown"

You can check out the uncensored tweet here.

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse



#SmackDown Shotzi is trying to rally everyone up by saying that they deserve opportunities over Raquel Rodriguez. I love it. Shotzi is trying to rally everyone up by saying that they deserve opportunities over Raquel Rodriguez. I love it.#SmackDown https://t.co/s2UPplrzIh

Ellsworth is wrestling on different independent circuits following his departure from the company in 2018. During his tenure, he defeated AJ Styles, managed Carmella, and challenged for the WWE Championship.

How has Shotzi's current run been on WWE SmackDown?

The former NXT Tag Team Champion is slowly inching her way back into the spotlight on the show. Her most recent match was against Raquel Rodriguez in last week's episode. During the fight, she was dominated by her opponent and came up short.

The fight came to fruition as she taunted Raquel over the latter's loss to Ronda Rousey. The former NXT Tag team Champion's most recent appearance on the show saw her planting more seeds of discontent within the division by attempting to turn everyone against Rodriguez.

While Aliyah trapped her in a locker room, Shotzi's words seemed to have an effect as Natalya, and Shayna Baszler attacked Rodriguez and Ronda Rousey during their match.

For now, time can only tell what will happen next with the eccentric superstar and her run on SmackDown.

A top star explained the significance of her facepaint right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Angana Roy