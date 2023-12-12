Former WWE Superstar pursuing new career path 3 years after release

A former WWE Superstar has begun a new career three years after being let go by the company.

The promotion released a bunch of talent during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and cited budget cuts as the reason. Some talents were brought back, while others had to start anew. WWE has made many more releases since then, including over 100 employees behind the scenes following the company's merger with Endeavor in September.

No Way Jose was released by the promotion in April 2020. The veteran signed with the company in 2015 and spent five years as a superstar before being released. On the main roster, No Way Jose was typically used as enhancement talent before his release.

The former superstar, now known as Levy Valenz, reposted on Instagram an announcement that he has been cast in a film. Valenz has been cast in the film Censor Addiction, directed by Michael Matteo Rossi.

"Very pleased to announce that @levyvalenz has been cast in a great memorable cameo role in my next film @censor.addiction woo!! 🎥🙌 #casting #news #levisvalenzuelajr #nowayjose #wwe #wrestler #actor #welcomeaboard #director #cast #scifi #action," wrote Rossi.

Hollywood has been a natural transition for many superstars in the past, and Liv Morgan is hoping for the opportunity to continue her acting career.

The absent WWE star recently appeared in the film The Kill Room, starring Samuel L. Jackson and Uma Thurman. She was interviewed while on the film set and disclosed that she was very grateful for the opportunity. Morgan added that she hopes to continue to do more acting work in the future.

"I feel like I've manifested this moment for a long time, so to have the opportunity to film my first-ever movie, I'm so grateful to have a role, to be included, just to experience what this life is like. As different as it was, a lot of it felt the same. I feel like I had so many tools from WWE to help me translate all of those skills to acting on set today. I had so much fun, and so grateful for Nicól (Paone) for allowing me to be in her film. It was a really cool experience and I hope to do so many more. So watch out, and keep watching," said Liv Morgan. [From 00:04 - 00:46]

No Way Jose never won a championship as a WWE Superstar. It will be interesting to see if the veteran returns to the world of professional wrestling down the line.

