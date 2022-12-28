Former WWE Superstar reacts to Bray Wyatt's WWE return

Former WWE Superstar and Wyatt family member Erick Redbeard (fka Erick Rowan) recently opened up about Bray Wyatt's much-discussed WWE return.

The Eater of Worlds is currently engulfed in one of the most complex storylines of recent times. He is feuding with his alternate/related persona Uncle Howdy while also having run-ins with LA Knight. The story has been unraveling for weeks, but we are still far away from a complete picture.

On the most recent episode of SmackDown (December 23), Bray seemed to have lost it as he attacked a cameraman. This came after a promo where he lost his train of thought before having a breakdown. This adds yet another layer to the months-long story.

Ever since his release from the Stamford-based promotion, Rowan has wrestled across the independent circuit. He even made a few appearances for All Elite Wrestling (AEW). Apart from that, he has also indulged in music and acting.

In a recent interview with Steve Fall for WrestlingNews.co, the former Tag Team Champion revealed that he does not watch WWE regularly, but he is keeping up with Bray Wyatt's return and storyline.

“Ah, I mean yeah I don’t watch often. I’ve watched for certain people but I was sure to, you know, watch his debut and what he said and I think the last time I watched anything that happened was Crown Jewel because I was curious to see what he would do on that show and I was curious to see about Braun and Omos," said Erick Rowan. [h/t Fightful]

He went on to say that wrestling audiences nowadays don't have patience, which might hurt Bray Wyatt's ongoing slow-burner of a storyline.

Bray Wyatt wrestled his first match in over a year last night

Bray Wyatt's first match since his WWE return earlier this year shockingly took place at a live event last night.

The show took place at the world-famous Madison Square Garden in New York City on December 26. House shows at this venue are always more high profile than their regular counterparts due to the building's significance in WWE's history.

Bray took on Jinder Mahal in a singles match, defeating the former WWE Champion in convincing fashion. While the match wasn't anything special, the fact that Wyatt was wrestling his first match since WrestleMania 37 made the occasion a big deal.

The former Universal Champion even paid tribute to his former teammate, the late, great Luke Harper (aka Brodie Lee) on the two-year anniversary of his passing.

Bray Wyatt will seemingly wrestle his first on-screen match at January's Royal Rumble, where he will most likely face LA Knight in a 'Pitch Black Match'.

