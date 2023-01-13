Former WWE Superstar reacts to being followed by Sami Zayn 

Sami Zayn understands that social media is not real life.

While some wrestlers have a high follower count on social media, others prefer to keep their list low to cut down on the clutter of their Twitter timelines.

But sometimes, when you don't follow your good friends on a social media platform, they end up noticing that, and they won't let you forget it.

Former WWE Superstar and current IMPACT Wrestling commentator Aiden English (Matthew Rehwoldt) took to social media this afternoon to reveal that after being friends with him for 10 years, Zayn had finally followed him on Twitter.

"...sometimes it just takes 10 years knowing someone, eh @SamiZayn? *Crying laughing emoji* #ThePlaybook," Aiden English said in a tweet.

Sami Zayn shares a heartfelt message with the WWE Universe on social media

Last week's episode of WWE SmackDown was a stressful time for Sami Zayn as he was confronted by an angry Roman Reigns at the start of the show.

If not for Kevin Owens interfering at that moment, there's a chance that The Head of the Table's anger could have led to The Honorary Uce being ousted from The Bloodline.

Later in the show, after Reigns cooled down, he apologized to Zayn and informed him that he would face Kevin Owens on SmackDown the following week.

Zayn then proceeded to watch the main event alongside Paul Heyman and The Tribal Chief as the three men ate popcorn and watched The Usos retain their titles over Sheamus and Drew McIntyre.

Sami Zayn reflected upon SmackDown today on social media, tweeting out the following heartfelt message:

"Things seem bad. Things get better."

What do you make of Aiden English's comments? Are you surprised it took this long for The Honorary Uce to follow him on Twitter? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

