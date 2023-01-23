Former WWE Superstar reacts to potential new member in Toxic Attraction

Former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose was the leader of Toxic Attraction prior to her release from the Stamford-based promotion. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne are now a standard tag team.

Without their leader, however, the once-popular faction is now missing something substantial. Dolin and Jayne were recently seen alongside Grayson Waller in a picture the latter posted on Twitter.

Rose singled out this tweet, which supposedly could have been a tease as a new leader may be emerging for Toxic Attraction.

The duo of Dolin and Jayne are scheduled to face each other in a triple threat match also featuring Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women's Championship at NXT Vengeance Day, scheduled to take place on February 4, 2023 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Meanwhile, Waller won the Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline in December 2022, and is scheduled to face NXT Champion Bron Breakker in a Steel Cage match, also at Vengeance Day.

You can read more about Mandy Rose talking about being hurt regarding her release here.

Mandy Rose has not received a call from Triple H or Stephanie McMahon ahead of WWE Royal Rumble

Since being released by WWE, Mandy has not revealed much information regarding the reasons and a potential return.

In a brief interview done by Adam's Apple, Rose was asked whether Triple H or Stephanie McMahon had contacted her. She simply replied with a 'No.' However, she didn't rule out the possibility of a return to the Stamford-based company, saying 'Never say never.'

With the Royal Rumble premium live event approaching, the chances are slim for a return in the 30-woman Battle Royal match. It remains to be seen when the WWE Universe will see Mandy compete in the squared circle again.

