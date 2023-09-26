Former WWE Superstar reacts to his wife not being booked for RAW

WWE RAW this week seemingly will not feature a current champion.

Chelsea Green and Piper Niven were attacked by Nia Jax last week on RAW during their non-title clash against Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler. As it turns out, Green has been dealing with an injury herself, as she popped a hematoma on her elbow last week, and thus, she is cleared to compete.

She nevertheless took to Twitter recently to share a post about her "rare" off day from WWE RAW, speculating that Adam Pearce is to be blamed for the booking decision. Matt Cardona reacted to his wife's post:

"Not booked. But still working. That’s why she’s a SUPERSTAR," he wrote.

Chelsea Green has been on a roll since her return to the Stamford-based promotion earlier this year. While there may have been some hiccups along the way, she is already the Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Piper Niven on the company's flagship show.

She recently spoke extensively about her original tag partner, Sonya Deville. Green believes the latter will make a strong comeback upon return.

The truth is that even before Deville, Chelsea Green's rumored partner was Carmella, who had to be kept off television owing to her pregnancy. The duo were even presented on air as a potential new tag team.

