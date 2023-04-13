Former WWE Superstar recalls a dangerous spot in a controversial angle with Kane

Kane is now a mayor, having stepped away from his WWE career and into a political one. However, there was a time when he was the most dangerous wrestler on the WWE roster, and Matt Cardona found that out up close during their feud.

Cardona's feud with the Hall of Famer was controversial, to say the least. This came when the fans' love for the former was at an all-time high. Their chants forced the company to book him at a higher level than they had planned. He won the United States Championship but would lose it later. As a friend of John Cena, he was the target of Kane. Kane put him in a wheelchair after an attack.

He was kidnapped by the Big Red Machine, who then taunted Cena and wheeled Cardona off the stage, throwing him knee-first on the concrete. The moment with the wheelchair falling on him after the bump always looked like it hurt. This was a controversial moment as it appeared that WWE was punishing Cardona for daring to get over with the fans when they had no plans for him.

A fan recently asked him what his knees felt like after taking that bump off the stage. Cardona, who is now one of the top wrestlers, had a brave answer.

"I survived. You can’t kill me," he wrote.

Kane recently said that he loved the moment he took off his mask in WWE

In a recent interview, The Big Red Machine spoke about how his character had gotten stale and was glad that he was able to change everything up after that.

The removal of the mask was controversial then, but as it turns out, he was appreciative of it:

"I was pumped about it. Kane had gotten rather stale. The mask while it was a great asset because it provided a mystique and mystery that nobody else had, and also because we use our face a lot to show people emotion which is what WWE is all about and getting the audience to feel what you feel, I couldn't do that they way I wanted to because of the mask and felt I was pretty limited."

Nowadays, he's more focused on his political career and seems done with wrestling.

Do you remember the spot between Kane and Cardona? Sound off in the comments section below.

