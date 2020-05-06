John Cena/Zack Ryder

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup where we try and bring the biggest rumors and stories for you. With the Money in the Bank PPV just days away, WWE is doing their best to generate buzz around the show.

One of the ways to do that is the major return of a former WWE Champion. Apart from that, we will also take a look at what the future holds for a recently released WWE Superstar who was also a former IC Champion, and Vince McMahon wanting to give a major push to an upcoming Superstar.

So without further ado, let us take a look at some of the big stories of today:

#5 How John Cena was responsible for ending Tensai's push

Matt Bloom, better known as Prince Albert or A-Train, was not only a major WWE Superstar but he has also been instrumental in NXT over the past few years.

Bloom had made his return to WWE after a gap of eight years in 2012 when he was repackaged as Lord Tensai - thanks to his time spent in Japan.

However, unfortunately for Bloom, his push did not last very long as a win in a match against John Cena would lead to WWE scrapping his winning streak due to an unfavorable audience reaction.

Here is what Arn Anderson revealed on his podcast:

That was another one of those deals where, ‘Okay, let’s change his look completely, change his name,’ and all that stuff. He had one week, they [fans] weren’t clamoring and coming out the ceiling for him. Second week… ‘Okay, your three-week run [ending with the John Cena match] is up.’ So you couldn’t expect anything from that. He’s another victim of one of those.” (H/T: SportsKeeda)

Advertisement

It wasn't long after that John Cena got his revenge and defeated Tensai leading to Tensai turning into an enhancement talent and comedy act soon after.