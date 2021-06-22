"That's probably why I lost the job" - Former WWE Superstar recalls disastrous meeting with Vince McMahon

The IIconics, Peyton Royce and Billie Kay, have both been released from WWE in the past few months. They're among a number of former champions to have been released by the company, with many wondering why they were even let go in the first place.

Whilst it seems certain that Braun Strowman's release stemmed from the fact he was being paid a little too well, Peyton Royce, now known as Cassie Lee, has revealed the reason she thinks she was let go from WWE.

I wonder the idea she came up. 🤔. pic.twitter.com/UbFY2hmz9F — Rosa Thorn (@peliroucka) June 18, 2021

Speaking on her Off Her Chops podcast with Jessica McKay (formerly Billie Kay in WWE,) Lee spoke about a time when she apologized to Vince McMahon after attempting to pitch some ideas for her WWE character following the splitting of the IIconics.

"This is when you were drafted to Smackdown and I decided to put on my big girl panties and talk to Vince." Said Lee. "I had in my head what I wanted to say but he brushed it off very quickly and I went ‘crap’. I had an idea that I wanted to present, and he wanted to discuss other ideas – but I didn’t have other ideas. This is what I wanted to talk about and put my time and effort into. Vince says “What do you do for fun?” Me being me, the introvert and the homebody that I am, I had to let him know that I like to sit on the couch with my dogs and watch TV." said Lee

As you can see, Royce wasn't prepared to pitch multiple ideas to Vince McMahon and ended up telling him that she liked to sit on the couch with the dogs, which isn't really going to lead to a fun gimmick for a character in WWE:

"He just stared at me and in my head I’m just like, ‘make something up’ and I couldn’t make anything up – nothing was coming out. I’m not a liar. I feel like he could have seen right through that. I basically said to him ‘I’m sorry, I’m boring’ and I just like to be home on my off days’. I didn’t contribute much during that unfortunately and that’s probably why I lost the job." added Lee

What's next for The IIconics Peyton Royce (Cassie Lee) and Billie Kay (Jessica McKay) after WWE release?

The pair, formerly known as the IIconics, have allegedly found a new name for their tag team post-WWE as they have filed to trademark the term 'The IInspiration' for use on goods and services including hats, bandanas and sweaters.

The pair had previously revealed that they intend to stay together as a team on the Busted Open podcast, so it definitely seems that a new wrestling promotion somewhere is going to get a very talented women's tag team! Especially as WWE are allegedly forgoing the 90 no-compete clause for released Superstars

Where would you like to see Jessica McKay and Cassie Lee show up next? Let us know in the comments section below!

