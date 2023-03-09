Former WWE Superstar recalls making John Cena break character on RAW

John Cena is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars in WWE history. While he is known for always having his serious game face on, a few stars, including Santino Marella, have occasionally made the legend laugh on-screen.

Marella and John Cena's most memorable moment in WWE together arguably came in December 2009 when the former purposefully mispronounced Cena's name. The exchange seemingly made the then-World Heavyweight Champion break character live on RAW.

Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Santino Marella explained why he enjoyed making Cena crack up live on TV.

"Oh, that's a good question. Probably John Cena. When it comes from John Chainer. It's funny because people come up to me like signings or conventions, and they're like, you know, we can't call them John Cena for like, the last 15 years. We call him John Chainer. And like, it's changed the way a lot of people speak to, but it was just so sudden, like the pop was just kind of like, just caught himself, but it actually became a goal of mine to try and pop everybody." (H/T Chris Van Vliet)

Cena recently returned to WWE and agreed to face the current United States Champion, Austin Theory, at WrestleMania 39.

WWE Hall of Famer on John Cena vs. Austin Theory

This past week on RAW, Cena accepted Theory's challenge to face him at WrestleMania 39. The United States Championship will be on the line in a battle between two separate generations of performers.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long suggested that Cena should lose to the 25-year-old at The Show of Shows.

"That's the way it should go. He should beat Cena. Cena is going to leave and go back to Hollywood. Theory is gonna be right here on the roster. So I think it's a good move for Theory and I think that's gonna boost him," said Teddy Long. (8:12 - 8:26)

The 16-time world champion is no stranger to the bright lights of WrestleMania. At the iconic event, he has faced legends such as The Rock, Triple H, The Undertaker, and Batista.

Will Austin Theory defeat Cena at WrestleMania 39?

